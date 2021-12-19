Police Log: Police Probing Pilfer Of Pellets
This is the vehicle police suspect may have been involveled in the Dec. 18 theft of a pallet of pellets in Ryegate.

VSP ST. JOHNSBURY

Sometime during the night of Dec. 13, a pallet of wood pellets was taken from a garage at 2795 Ryegate Rd. in Ryegate. Vermont State Police received a still shot of the suspected vehicle involved in the burglary. The vehicle appeared to be a dark colored Chrysler Town and Country minivan. Anyone with information about this incident should call Trooper Johnson at the St. Johnsbury barracks (802-748-3111).

ST. JOHNSBURY PD

Nikia George, 34, of St. Johnsbury was lodged at NERCF after being taken into custody on a Department of Corrections warrant Dec. 17 on Main. St.

—————

Nicholas Balch, 41, of St. Johnsbury was taken into custody Dec. 18 on charges of return on mittimus (R.O.M.), and drugs, narcotics, stimulants possession after he was observed riding his bicycle on Railroad St. He was cited to appear Feb. 28 in court, and lodged at NECRF for R.O.M.

VSP DERBY

Joseph Maynard, 44, of Derby was charged Dec. 18 with second degree aggravated domestic assault, resisting arrest and lewd and lascivious conduct after allegedly assaulting a family member at the Border Motel in Derby. After transport to the barracks, he was lodged at Northern State Correctional with conditions, and was cited Dec. 18 into Orleans Superior Court.

