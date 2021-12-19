Police Log: Police Probing Pilfer Of Pellets

VSP ST. JOHNSBURY
Sometime during the night of Dec. 13, a pallet of wood pellets was taken from a garage at 2795 Ryegate Rd. in Ryegate. Vermont State Police received a still shot of the suspected vehicle involved in the burglary. The vehicle appeared to be a dark colored Chrysler Town and Country minivan. Anyone with information about this incident should call Trooper Johnson at the St. Johnsbury barracks (802-748-3111).
ST. JOHNSBURY PD
Nikia George, 34, of St. Johnsbury was lodged at NERCF after being taken into custody on a Department of Corrections warrant Dec. 17 on Main. St.
—————
Nicholas Balch, 41, of St. Johnsbury was taken into custody Dec. 18 on charges of return on mittimus (R.O.M.), and drugs, narcotics, stimulants possession after he was observed riding his bicycle on Railroad St. He was cited to appear Feb. 28 in court, and lodged at NECRF for R.O.M.
VSP DERBY
Joseph Maynard, 44, of Derby was charged Dec. 18 with second degree aggravated domestic assault, resisting arrest and lewd and lascivious conduct after allegedly assaulting a family member at the Border Motel in Derby. After transport to the barracks, he was lodged at Northern State Correctional with conditions, and was cited Dec. 18 into Orleans Superior Court.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.