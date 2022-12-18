Nicole Brock, 40, of Morrisville was charged Dec. 16 at the Rt. 2/I-91 interchange with careless/negligent operation of a motor vehicle, and cited with an arraignment date of Jan. 30, 2023 in Caledonia Superior Court on the charge. She was also charged on four civil-violation complaints, and the vehicle was towed from the scene.
VSP ST. JOHNSBURY
Brent Sarazin, 37, of St. Johnsbury was charged Dec. 15 with petit larceny from a vehicle Nov. 13 on Rt. 5 in Burke. He was cited to answer the charge Feb. 13, 2023 in Caledonia County Court. On a separate charge, Sarazin was arrested on an active warrant for burglary out of Caledonia County, and held for lack of $1,000 bail at NRCC.
— —
Following a single-vehicle crash Dec. 16 on Rt. 5 in West Burke, Benjamin McIntosh, 38, of Lyndon was charged with DUI Refusal, and criminal DLS. He was cited to answer the charges Jan. 2, 2023 in Caledonia County Court.
— —
Investigation is ongoing into a two-vehicle crash Dec. 16 on Main St. in Bradford. On icy, snow-covered blacktop, a vehicle operated by Brandon Perkins, 33, of Ryegate went into the oncoming lane, and struck a vehicle operated by Adam Olsen, 42, of Corinth. Both vehicles had front-end damage, and Olsen was transported to Cottage Hospital as a precaution. Both vehicles were towed from the scene.
— —
On Dec. 13 police received a report of stolen equipment from a vehicle parked at 188 Chapel St. in Newbury. Anyone who witnessed vehicles or persons at this address between the hours of 7 p.m. Dec. 12, and 8 a.m. on Dec. 13 is encouraged to contact Trooper Evan Johnson at 802-748-3111.
VSP DERBY
Dustin Sheltra, 26, of Charleston was charged Dec. 11 with burglary after police say a security system in a Newport Center garage interrupted an effort on Nov. 22 to steal a motorcycle from the Rt. 105 residence of Joshua Lanphear, 42. Sheltra left before police arrived. He was cited to appear in court at a later date.
HARDWICK PD
Russell Luce III, 52, of Hardwick was charged Dec. 15 on Rt. 15 on an in-state warrant. His day in court is at a later date.
