ST. JOHNSBURY PD

Nicole Brock, 40, of Morrisville was charged Dec. 16 at the Rt. 2/I-91 interchange with careless/negligent operation of a motor vehicle, and cited with an arraignment date of Jan. 30, 2023 in Caledonia Superior Court on the charge. She was also charged on four civil-violation complaints, and the vehicle was towed from the scene.

