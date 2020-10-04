Police Log

Michael Durocher

ST. JOHNSBURY POLICE

Police received a Sept. 20 report of a bicycle theft. The rental bike, a Santa Cruise 5010 extra-large valued at $5,199, had reportedly been in the back of a pickup truck parked on near 462 Railroad St. The victim stated that at approximately 11:30 a.m., they had gone into Central Cafe to eat breakfast and that they believe the bike was stolen during this time. Anyone who might have seen or have knowledge of this incident, is asked to contact Corporal George Johnson at the St. Johnsbury Police Department.

