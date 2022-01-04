ST. JOHNSBURY POLICE
Dalton Kraft, 25, of Ryegate, was given an arraignment date of Feb. 28 in Caledonia County Superior Court to answer to a charge filed Jan. 1 in Ryegate of violation of conditions of release.
—-
Janita Ledoux, 34, of St. Johnsbury, was flash-cited for Jan. 4 into Caledonia County Court on a charge filed Jan. 3 on Maple Street of violations of conditions of release.
LYNDONVILLE POLICE
Shawn Rich, 43, of St. Johnsbury, was charged Dec. 21, 2021, at White Market on Main Street in Lyndonville with violation of conditions of release, and given a March 21, 2022 court date.
—-
Heather and Tyler Root, ages 45 and 18 respectively, were cited to court on Dec. 11 after allegedly attempting to leave the White Market Plaza in Lyndon with over $100 in merchandise concealed in a duffel bag without paying for it. They were both cited into court — Heather on Feb. 7, and Tyler on Feb. 10.
VSP — ST. JOHNSBURY
Reilly Crapo, 28, of Lunenburg, was charged on Jan. 2 with driving under the influence-refusal, and leaving the scene of an accident that took place near the intersection of West Thomas Road and Oregon Road in Concord. He was cited to face the charges on Jan. 18 in Essex Superior Court, Criminal Division.
—-
Brittney Beaton, 31, of St. Johnsbury, was cited to appear on Jan. 17 in Caledonia County Court, Criminal Division to answer a charge of DUI filed on Jan. 2 at 11:33 p.m. on I-91S in St. Johnsbury.
VSP — DERBY
Kassandra Medellin, 34, of Newport, was charged Jan. 1 with heroin trafficking/possession, and violation of condition of release. Lodged at Northern State Correctional Facility on $50,000 bail, she was cited into Orleans Superior Court, Criminal Division on Jan. 3.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.