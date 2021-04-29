VSP — ST. JOHNSBURY
Keith Courtemarche, 32, listed as homeless, was taken into custody April 28 and charged with possession of a controlled substance. He was processed at the St. Johnsbury barracks and cited into Caledonia Superior Court on June 21 to answer to the charge, which originated at 9:33 p.m. at the GMC dealership on Memorial Drive.
——-
Robert Speed, 54, of Burke was placed under arrest April 28, and charged with domestic assault after troopers responded to a 911 call at a Rt. 114 residence in Burke. He was cited into Caledonia Superior Court Criminal Division April 29, and released on conditions.
——-
Police responded to an April 27 single-vehicle rollover on Rt. 5 in Sutton. The operator, Noah Mathieu, 20, of Derby failed to negotiate a corner and struck a large rock, causing his vehicle to roll. His 2004 Dodge Ram was totaled and Mathieu was transported to the hospital for minor injuries.
