Kristopher Salls, 41, of St. Johnsbury was cited into Lamoille County Court Sept. 21 on a warrant for his arrest.
Jonathan Nisbet, 42, of St. Johnsbury was cited into Caledonia County Court Sept. 22 on an out of state warrant, and as a fugitive from justice.
Jonathan Fuller, 35, a Vermont resident, was arrested on an active warrant on Sept. 22 on Route 5. Lodged on $500 bail at Northeast Correctional Facility, he was cited to appear Sept. 23 in Caledonia County Court.
VSP ST. JOHNSBURY
Arrienne Comeau, 22, of Sheffield was charged Sept 24 on Route 122 in Sheffield, with DUI, and unlawful mischief following a single-vehicle crash. She’ll answer the charges Oct. 10 in Caledonia County Court.
As a result of a Sept. 21 motor vehicle collision on Route 114 in Burke, Avery Staats, 24, of Victory was charged with DUI, and will answer Oct. 10 in Caledonia County Court.
Kelsey Farias, 21, of Bradford was charegd Sept. 24 with violation of conditions of release x2, and resisting arrest on Fulton Road in Bradford. Issued conditions of release by the court, she was lodged on lack of $5,000 bail at Northeast Regional Correctional Facility, and will be in Orange County Court Sept. 26 on the charges.
VSP DERBY
Herman Leblanc, 85, of Newport Town was charged Sept. 24 with unlawful mischief, and cited into Orleans Superior Court on Nov. 8 to face the charge.
BRADFORD PD
On Sept. 18, police said Horace Pike, 56, of Topsham arrived at the Bradford Motel to confront Matthew Manning, 42, of Bradford about Manning’s alleged involvement in the recent theft of a relative’s all-terrain vehicle. Pike entered Manning’s apartment and allegedly assaulted him by striking him in the head and face area, causing minor injuries. Pike was cited into Orange Superior Court Sept. 19 on the charges of burglary and simple assault.
