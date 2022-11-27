Police Log

Joshua Getty, 33, of St. Johnsbury was charged Nov. 25 on Lincoln St. with petit larceny, and will face the charge at a later date in Caledonia County Court.
— —
Jennifer Lavoie, 42, of St. Johnsbury was arrested Nov. 25 on Portland St. on an in-state warrant, and cited into court Nov. 28 to answer the charge.
— —
Luis K. Cruz-Molina, 23, of St. Johnsbury was charged Nov. 26 with DUI 1, and violation of conditions of release, and cited into Caledonia Court Jan. 23, 2023 in the case.
— —
Christopher Eastman, 38, of Lyndonville was charged Nov. 27 on Eastern Ave. with DUI #2, driver’s license suspended, and resisting arrest. He’ll answer the charges Dec. 12 in Caledonia County Court.
VSP ST. JOHNSBURY
Joseph Mosher, 39, of Sheffield was charged Nov. 25 with reckless endangerment after allegedly firing several rounds into an occupied swelling in Sheffield. He was cited to face the charge Jan. 16, 2023 in Caledonia Criminal Court.
— —
A vehicle operated by Jacob Carter, 20, of Ontario, Canada was totaled Nov. 25 after police say he drove over black ice on Rt. 2 near the Cabot/Danville line, causing him to lose control. Carter was uninjured. VSP was assisted by fire departments in Marshfield, Cabot and Walden, as well as Caledonia Wrecker Service and off-duty firefighter Matthew Hendry.
VSP DERBY
Community communication helped solve a case of unlawful mischief and larceny at the Derby Dog Park. The Port-O-Let trash receptacle was recently vandalized on multiple occasions, allegedly causing significant monetary damage. After multiple interviews on Nov. 26, three juveniles were issued citations into Juvenile Court. VSP thanked the community for its assistance in this case.
— —
Jennifer Davis, 31, of Newport was charged Nov. 26 on Collins Mills Rd. in Newport Center with DUI, and cited into Orleans Superior Court Dec. 13 to face the charge.
