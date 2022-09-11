A wallet was found in the parking lot of a downtown business approximately two weeks ago. It has a credit card with a name on it, and can be claimed at St Johnsbury PD with proper identification.
VSP ST. JOHNSBURY
As a result of a Sept. 9 single-vehicle accident on Swamp Road in Newbury, Erin Smith, 30, of Groton was transported to Cottage Hospital in Woodsville, N.H. for minor to moderate injuries. Smith was later cited to appear Oct. 5 in Orange County Court in this matter on charges of DUI refusal, criminal DLS, and negligent operation.
Joyce Lockert, 59, of Burke, was charged Sept. 9 with DUI Refusal on Rt. 114 in East Burke. She was cited to answer the charge Sept. 26 in Caledonia County Court.
VSP DERBY
Claire Wagner, 81, of Derby was charged Sept. 9 with DUI #2 on Rt. 5 in Derby. She was cited to answer the charge Nov. 8 in Orleans County Court.
———
A 2013 Lincoln MKX was totaled in a Sept. 11 accident on Rt. 114 in Canaan. The operator, Anna Roy, 41, of Canaan was uninjured after police say she lost control of her vehicle, went off the road and struck a tree. State police was assisted at the scene by U.S. Customs and Border Patrol as well as Colebrook Fire Department and EMS.
