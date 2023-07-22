Joshua Mason, 44, of St. Johnsbury was charged July 21 with second-degree aggravated domestic assault. Held without bail at Northeastern Correctional Complex, he was cited to answer the charge July 24 in Caledonia County Court.
— —
Nichole Gay, 31, of St. Johnsbury, was issued a citation for petit larceny on July 20 after admitting to taking two garden ornaments from a a residence on Summer Street. She’ll answer the charge September 18 in Caledonia County Court.
— —
Brook Stotesbury, 40, of St. Johnsbury turned himself in to the St. Johnsbury Police Department on July 21 on an active warrant.
VSP ST. JOHNSBURY
Carly Rainey, 45, of Sutton was charged July 21 with domestic assault, and cited into Caledonia Superior Court July 24 to face the charge.
— —
Alicia Mitchell, 33, of Sutton was charged July 18 in Lyndon with violation of conditions of release, criminal DLS, and on an in-state warrant. Held on $200 bail at Northeast Corrections on the in-state warrant, she was cited to answer the other charges August 21 in Caledonia County Court.
— —
While investigating an unrelated crash at the intersection of Memorial Drive and Back Center Road at 2:06 a.m. July 22 in Lyndonville, troopers charged Zachary Drown, 40, of St. Johnsbury with DUI #1, and gross negligent operation. He was cited to answer the charges August 7 in Caledonia Superior Court.
— —
Armand Hebert, 21 of Lyndon was charged July 22 with DUI #1, and leaving the scene of an accident, the result of a 1:29 a.m. single-vehicle crash at the intersection of Memorial Drive and Back Center Road in Lyndonville. Troopers determined that a vehicle had crashed into a telephone pole by the intersection, knocking it down along with the traffic lights connected to it. Troopers were assisted by the Lyndonville Fire Department until the intersection could be reopened to travel. Later located in his vehicle at 3:23 a.m. on Center Street in Lyndon, Hebert was cited to answer the charges August 7 in Caledonia Superior Court.
VSP DERBY
Joseph Young, 22, of Irasburg was charged July 22 with DUI #1, and cited to answer it August 8 in Orleans Superior Court.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.