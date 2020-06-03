ST. JOHNSBURY PD
Brandon W. Aldrich, 32, of Lyndonville, was charged with unlawful trespass after being taken into custody June 2 at Fairbanks Inn after he was found to have been trespassed from the property the previous day. He was given a Sept. 14 court date.
On May 24, Richard S. Leget, 43, of Newport, was stopped for a motor vehicle violation on Route 2 West in St. Johnsbury. He was taken into custody after he was found to be operating after criminal suspension, and cited to appear Aug. 24 in Caledonia Court for criminal DLS.
VSP DERBY
On May 31 it was reported to the state police that Sara Hall, 37, of Jay, was in violation of her conditions of release. Investigations revealed Hall had violated her conditions of release by contacting a complainant, and was cited into Orleans Court on July 6.
HARDWICK PD
After a May 30 motorcycle accident on Route 16 in Hardwick near Pumpkin Lane, it was determined that the operator, Eugene Carpenter, 20, of Greensboro Bend, had lost control of the bike on a turn. He suffered minor injuries and was transported to Copley Hospital in Morrisville via Hardwick Rescue.
Jonathan P. Williams, 39, of Stannard, was cited to appear in Orleans District Court after being charged with DLS. It stemmed from a May 30 traffic stop in Greensboro Bend.
Hardwick police received a May 30 complaint from Daniel Larsen, 22, advising he’d been assaulted by Thomas Thompson, Jr., 28, of Hardwick. Thompson was cited into court by Ofc. Marcoux of the Hardwick PD to answer to the charge of simple assault.
Responding to an accident at the Craftsbury Road/Gebbie Road intersection in Greensboro Bend, Hardwick police allegedly were falsely advised that Tyler Rich, 23, was operating the vehicle. Subsequently, Travis Ward, 22, of Wolcott, was cited into court by the Lamoille County Sheriff’s Department on June 1 following Ward’s arrest during another incident. He is slated to appear in court July 6.
VSP MIDDLESEX
Jonathan Maxfield, 21, of Cabot, was taken into custody May 31 on a charge of domestic assault. He was transported to the Middlesex barracks for processing and released on court conditions, after allegedly punching a household member on Danville Hill Road in Cabot. He was slated to appear June 1 in Washington County Superior Court.
LYNDONVILLE POLICE
On May 28, a Lyndonville police officer observed a motorcycle travelling north on Lynburke Road in the town of Lyndon in excess of the posted speed limit. The officer conducted a motor vehicle stop on the bike and identified the operator as Jeremy Bush, 41, of Sutton. Subsequent investigation revealed Bush was operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock device, as is required of him. He was cited for operating on a criminally suspended license, released from the scene and given a July 13 court date.
On May 30, a Lyndonville officer responded to Brookside Lane for a report of a vehicle parked in the driveway that should not have been there. Subsequent investigation revealed that the initial complaint was a civil matter; however, Wyatt Gilman was identified on scene and found to have a warrant for his arrest. Wyatt was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Northeast Regional Correctional Facility in St. Johnsbury.
