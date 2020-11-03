VSP — ST. JOHNSBURY
On Nov. 3 at 6:25 a.m., Vermont State Police responded to Darling Hill Road in Burke for an overturned motor vehicle, a 2019 Ford F-150. It was snowing at the time, and the road was snow-covered. The operator of the vehicle, Patrick Gabert, 44, of Burke, was arrested for suspicion of DUI. The vehicle received damage to the front, roof and sides. Gabert was transported to the St. Johnsbury Barracks for processing and released on a citation to appear in Caledonia Court on Nov. 3 at 8 a.m. to answer to the charge of DUI.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.