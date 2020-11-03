VSP — ST. JOHNSBURY

On Nov. 3 at 6:25 a.m., Vermont State Police responded to Darling Hill Road in Burke for an overturned motor vehicle, a 2019 Ford F-150. It was snowing at the time, and the road was snow-covered. The operator of the vehicle, Patrick Gabert, 44, of Burke, was arrested for suspicion of DUI. The vehicle received damage to the front, roof and sides. Gabert was transported to the St. Johnsbury Barracks for processing and released on a citation to appear in Caledonia Court on Nov. 3 at 8 a.m. to answer to the charge of DUI.

