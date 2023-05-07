A single key fob was located Friday, May 5 on the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail today and turned into the St. Johnsbury Police Department. The key fob can be claimed at SJPD with proper identification.
— —
Erich Langmaid, 38, of St. Johnsbury was flash-cited into Caledonia Superior Court with an arraignment date of May 8 to answer two charges filed May 6 on River Road of violation of conditions of release.
— —
Also flash-cited into Caledonia Superior Court with an arraignment date of May 8 to answer a charge filed May 6 on Hastings Hill Road of violation of conditions of release was Wade Whitehouse, 40, of St. Johnsbury.
— —
Da Sahawn L. Williams, 37, of Springfield, MA was charged May 6 on Western Avenue with false information to a law enforcement officer, and cited to answer the charge June 26 in Caledonia Court.
VSP ST. JOHNSBURY
Spencer Ward, 21, of Lyndon was charged May 6 on Memorial Drive in Lyndon with DUI, and cited into Caledonia County Court May 22 to answer the charge.
— —
David Gilmore, 45, of Hartford, Vt. was charged May 4 in Bradford with DUI #2-Drug, VCOR x 3, criminal DLS, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of a regulated drug. He was cited into Orange Criminal Court May 17 to answer the charges.
HARDWICK PD
John Isham, 64, of East Hardwick was charged April 30 on Route 16 in Hardwick with operating with a criminally-suspended license, and cited into Caledonia Superior Court June 19 to face the charge,
— —
Alain Fradette, 62, of East Hardwick was charged May 4 on Route 16 in Hardwick with violation of conditions of release, ignition interlock restricted driver’s license, eluding a police officer, and resisting arrest. He’ll answer the charges June 26 in Caledonia Superior Court.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.