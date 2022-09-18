John Habershaw, 27, of Lyndon was charged Sept. 18 with DUI on Broad Street in Lyndon, and cited into Caledonia County Court Oct. 10 to answer the charge.
Andrea Webster, 30, of Lyndon was charged with DUI #2 Sept. 17 at the intersection of Hunger Mountain Road and Route 114 in Lyndon, and cited to answer the charge Oct. 3 in Caledonia County Court, Criminal Division.
Byron Torres, 24, of Piermont, N.H., was charged Sept. 17 with DUI #1 on Route 25 in Bradford, and cited to answer the charge Oct. 5 in Orange County Court.
Kenneth R. Greemore, 47, of Meredith, N.H. was charged Sept. 17 with DUI #2 on Memorial Drive in St. Johnsbury, and cited to answer the charge Sept. 26 in Caledonia County Court.
Noah Briggs, 21, of Newark was charged with DUI, the result of a Sept. 17 single-vehicle accident on Newark Street in West Burke near Burke Line Farm. He was uninjured, and his vehicle had significant front-end damage. Briggs was released on citations for charges out of Caledonia and Essex counties. He was cited into Caledonia County Court Sept. 26 on charges of criminal DLS, and DUI, and into Essex County Court Oct. 18 on the charge of eluding law enforcement.
Following a single-vehicle rollover Sept. 16 on Peacham Road in Danville, Caleb Tracy, 30, of St. Johnsbury was arrested for suspicion of DUI. He was cited into Caledonia County Court Sept. 26. He was uninjured but his vehicle was a total loss.
VSP DERBY
Police are seeking information about the Sept. 17 theft of a catalytic converter from a 2012 Jeep Patriot at North Point Car Dealership on Route 5 in Derby. The complainant stated the catalytic converter was taken the night prior. Anyone with information about this incident should contact the Derby barracks at 802-334-8881.
