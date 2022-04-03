Brittany Clark, 32, of St. Johnsbury, was cited to appear May 23 in court to answer charges of assault and robbery, and petit larceny stemming from March 30 at a Railroad St. apartment.
VSP - ST. JOHNSBURY
Police responded to a citizen dispute on Main St. in Lyndonville April 1 and found Zacary Langmaid, 33, of Lyndon, had caused a disturbance. He was further found to have an active warrant and was lodged on $200 bail. He was cited to appear June 6 in Caledonia County Criminal Court on the charges of unlawful trespass.
—————
William Rutledge Jr., 46, of Piermont, N.H. was cited to appear April 27 in Orange County Criminal Court on a charge of leaving the scene of an accident that occurred March 25 at 586 Lower Plain in Bradford. Rutledge allegedly fled, and was later identified, cited and released April 1. A vehicle operated by Renee Plant, 62, of Springfield was left undriveable by the collision, and Plant sustained minor injury.
No injuries were reported in a March 30 single-vehicle accident on Rt. 102 in Lemington that totaled a 2017 Mitsubishi Outlander. Police say the operator, David Chapin, 63, of Concord crossed the oncoming lane of traffic, running off the roadway and crashing into a utility pole. VSP was assisted on scene by Mckay’s towing and Vermont Electric COOP.
—————
Thomas Evans, 63, of Newport was cited to appear April 19 in Orleans County Court to answer a charge of DUI #2 filed April 2 on Shattuck Hill Rd. in Newport.
OCSD
Ronald Morin, 48, of Glover was cited into Orleans Superior Court, Criminal Division to answer a charge of driving with a suspended license in Glover on March 22. He’ll appear May 3 in court.
VSP - ST. ALBANS
Both vehicles were totaled in an April 2 accident on Rt. 105 at Woods Hill Rd in Sheldon. Police say a vehicle operated by a 17-year-old juvenile from Coventry failed to yield to the right of way while turning onto Rt. 105 from Woods Hill Rd., and struck a vehicle operated by Sherie Dishaw, 43, of Enosburg. Dishaw had minor injury.
