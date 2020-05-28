ST. JOHNSBURY PD
On May 23 Gina Barrette, 26, of Lunenburg, was cited into Caledonia County Superior Court to answer to a charge of driving license criminally suspended; license required. The violation occurred on the driveway of a School Street residence, and she’ll appear in court July 27.
Malissa Larocque, 27, of St. Johnsbury, was processed on the same charge May 25 on Western Avenue after being pulled over for an expired inspection sticker. She’ll face a DLS charge July 27 in Caledonia Court.
A May 27 motor vehicle stop on Cherry Street resulted in the arrest of Jennifer Williams, 21, of Waterford, to answer to the charge of DUI Drugs on Sept. 14 in Caledonia County Superior Court.
HARDWICK PD
Jonathan Williams, 39, of Stannard, was cited to appear July 7 in Orleans District Court on the charge of DLS after it was found his license was criminally suspended after a May 25 traffic stop in Greensboro Bend.
Also on March 25, Peter Gosselin, 57, of Richmond, Vt., was uninjured after his vehicle went off Route 15E in Hardwick and landed on its roof. He exited the vehicle through the rear window, and was evaluated but not transported by rescue personnel.
VSP ST. JOHNSBURY
A May 27 single-vehicle crash on Lower Plain in Bradford resulted in an Orange County Criminal Court date of Aug. 5 for Tanya Johns, 45, of Graniteville, Vt. The vehicle she was operating allegedly crashed into a house, and after Standardized Field Sobriety Tests were administered, she was was issued a citation for DUI and negligent operation.
Also on May 27, Jason Isham, 46, of St. Johnsbury, was charged with 1st and 2nd degree aggravated domestic assault in the presence of a child. He was arraigned in Caledonia County Superior Court and released on conditions.
VSP responded to an April 25 report of damaged property at a Chesley Hill road residence in Sheffield. Following an investigation, George Hajduczek, 69, of Sheffield was cited for unlawful mischief. Hajduczek will answer to his charge July 6 in Caledonia County Court.
VSP DERBY
The state is investigating a burglary complaint received May 27. It was reported to have occurred May 25 between 8 a.m. and 7 p.m. at a residence at Lyon Road in Holland, while the homeowner was away. Investigation is ongoing, and anyone who may have witnessed the event or with information is asked to contact Vermont State Police at 334-8881.
Chloe Thwaite, 19, of Derby was taken into custody and processed at the Derby barracks on the allegation of domestic assault, after investigation revealed she caused pain and injury to a household member. She was attaigned in Orleans County Court and released on conditions.
VSP MIDDLESEX
A report of a non-responsive operator on Route 215 led to the arrest of William Falconer, 47, of Orleans. He was cited to appear July 30 in Washington County Superior Court on the charge of DUI.
