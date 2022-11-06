Christian Haines, 31, of Newark was charged with violation of conditions of release on Summer St. in St. Johnsbury, and cited into Caledonia County Court Dec. 19 in this matter.
— —
Dylan Heywood, 24, of St. Johnsbury is cited into Caledonia County Court Nov. 7 on a charge filed Nov. 4 on Eastern Ave. of violation of conditions of release.
— —
Heather Smith, 44, of St. Johnsbury was charged Nov. 5 with possession of fentanyl, and cited with a court date of Jan. 23, 2023.
VSP ST. JOHNSBURY
Daniel Bailey, 35, of St. Johnsbury was charged Nov. 3 on Rt. 2 in Danville with DUI #1, and cited to answer the allegation Nov. 21 in Caledonia County Court.
VSP DERBY
Mikayla Camber, 20, of Newport City was charged Nov. 1 on East Main St. in Newport City with DUI-Drugs, and violation of court-ordered conditions of release. She’ll answer the charges Dec. 27 in Orleans County Court, Criminal Division.
— —
Lori Collins, 48, of Derby was charged Nov. 4 with domestic assault at a residence on Salem Derby Rd. in Derby. She was cited to answer the charge Nov. 7 in Orleans County Court, Criminal Division.
— —
Jeremy Young, 35, of Barton was charged Nov. 4 with retail theft at C&C Market in Barton, and cited to face the charge Dec. 6 in Orleans Superior Court, Criminal Division.
— —
Tristan Dunbar, 35, of Cabot was charged Nov. 5 on I-91 in Derby with DUI, and cited to answer the charge Nov. 22 in Orleans County Court.
— —
Gilbert Hill, 80, of Lowell was charged Nov. 5 with DUI #1 on Rt. 58 in Irasburg, and cited to answer the charge Dec. 27 in Orleans County Court.
VSP BERLIN
Matthew Moulton, 28, of Hardwick was charged Nov. 5 on Rt. 14 in Williamstown with DUI, and negligent operation. He’s face the charge Nov. 16 in Orange Superior Court, Criminal Division.
