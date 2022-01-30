ST. JOHNSBURY PD

A ring recently found on Main St. in St. Johnsbury can be claimed with proper identification at the St. Johnsbury Police Department.

—————

Nikia George, 37, of St. Johnsbury was cited to appear April 25 in Caledonia Superior Court on the charge of DUI - Drugs #2. It occurred Jan. 29 at the Maplefields parking lot on Western Ave.

—————

Gary B. Bolton, 32, of St. Johnsbury was cited to be in Caledonia Superior Court on April 25 to answer a charge of possession of heroin filed Jan. 28 on Lafayette St.

—————

Dylan Heywood, 23, and Shari-Jo Perkins, 25, both of St. Johnsbury, were cited to appear Jan. 23 in Caledonia Superior Court on the charge of retail theft filed Jan. 24. It stemmed from a Jan. 24 arrest when they both admitted to taking merchanside from White Market the previous day, Jan. 23, without paying for it. The accused were also issued a notice of trespass for the store.

VSP DERBY

No injuries were reported from a Jan. 24 single-vehicle accident on Rt. 16 in Glover. Police determined that a vehicle operated by Pierre Capron, 47, of Derby was traveling south when it drifted across the northbound lane and went off the roadway. The 2017 Subaru Legacy had extensive front-end damage.

—————

Miranda Lantange, 38, of Irasburg was transported to North Country Hospital on Jan. 28 with non life-threating injuries resulting from a snowmobile crash near Barton-Orleans R.d on a VAST trail in the Town of Orleans. After further investigation she was cited to appear April 19 in Orleans District Court to answer the charge of DUI stemming from the crash.

—————

A minor injury resulted from a Jan. 29 single-vehicle crash on a snow- and ice-covered Old Stone House Rd. in Brownington. A vehicle operated by Jeremy Moulton, 48, of Brownington was northbound when police say he lost control of his vehicle, and was unable to regain control prior to striking a large tree. There were two minor passengers. One was transported by private vehicle to North Country Hospital for minor injuries.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments