NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE POLICE TROOP F ARRESTS

Meaghean Emerson, 29, of East Ryegate, was arrested May 11 on Lang Road in Bath on four counts of violating a restraining order.

Jacob Robinson, 22, of North Stratford, was arrested May 10 on Route 3 in Northumberland for driving 16 to 20 mph over the 55 mph speed limit and not having his vehicle equipped with the required alcohol-breathylzer interlock device.

