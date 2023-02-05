Quatavious Bray, 31, of St. Johnsbury was charged Feb. 5 on Summer St. with reckless endangerment, and cited into Caledonia County Court April 10 on the charge.
VSP ST. JOHNSBURY
A two-vehicle crash Feb. 4 at 4001 Memorial Drive near the Weidmann plant totaled both vehicles. Shortly before 8 p.m. a northbound vehicle operated by Solomon Brown, 25, of St. Johnsbury was struck by a southbound vehicle which police said crossed the center line. Soon thereafter, police located a GMC truck several hundred yards from the scene, with severe front-end damage. The operator, Justin Witter, 36, of Burlington was later cited to answer to the charges of DUI, and leaving the scene of an accident. He’ll answer the charges Feb. 13 in Caledonia County Court. VSP was assisted at the scene by the St. J Fire Dept. and CALEX Ambulance.
— —
Forrest Menard, 33, of St. Johnsbury was taken into custody Feb. 4 on Memorial Drive on two active warrants, and was also charged with criminal DLS. He’s cited to face the charges April 3 in Caledonia County Court.
HARDWICK PD
Anissa Geno, 50, of Hardwick was taken into custody Feb. 4 on North Main St., on an outstanding warrant, and cited into Caledonia Superior Court Feb. 6 to answer the charge.
VSP DERBY
Responding to a Feb. 3 single-vehicle crash on I-91 near Derby, troopers determined a vehicle operated by Miranda Shepard, 27, of Brownington went off the road after attempting to pass a vehicle. Road conditions were icy/sluish, police said. Shepard was uninjured.
VSP BERLIN
Paul Demers, 60, of Concord was charged Feb. 4 in East Montpelier with DUI #1, and cited into Washington Superior Court, Criminal Division, on Feb. 23 to answer the charge.
