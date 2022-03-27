The St. Johnsbury Police Department located a backpack on Bay St. around 1:30 p.m. on March 26. The backpack may be claimed with proper identification at the PD.
—————
Kaitlin Cushman, 25, of Sheffield was cited to appear June 27 in Caledonia Superior Court on a charge filed March 26 on Railroad St. in St. J, of DUI #1 (Drugs)
—————
Thyme Farrington, 26, of St. Johnsbury was cited to appear April 11 in Caledonia Superior Court on a charge of DUI #1 (Alcohol) filed March 25 on Portland St.
—————
Carlos Perez III, 30, of St. Johnsbury was taken into custody March 26 on an active warrant for his arrest.
VSP ST. JOHNSBURY
Connor Calhoun, 25, of East Haven, was cited to appear April 11 in Caledonia County Court to answer a charge of DUI filed at 11:21 p.m. March 25 on Darling Hill Rd. in Burke.
—————
Casey Bourque, 29, of Lyndon was cited to appear April 11 in Caledonia Superior Court, Criminal Division, to answer a charge of driving under the influence filed at 11:10 p.m. March 25 on Main St. in Lyndon.
Steven P. Pokines, 38, of Lyndonville was cited to appear April 11 in Caledonia Superior Court, Criminal Division to answer a charge of DUI-Refusal filed at 10:43 p.m. March 25 on Rt. 114 in Lyndon.
—————
Christopher Ladeau, 32, of Bradford was cited to appear April 27 in Orange County Criminal Court to answer a charge of retail theft filed March 25 after he allegedly did not pay for several items at Hannaford’s in Bradford.
—-
Cassie N. Tomberlin, 40, of Bradford was cited to appear April 27 in Orange Superior Court, Criminal Division, on a charge of operating without owner’s consent filed March 25 in Bradford.
VSP DERBY
Irfan Ahmed, 29, of Cotuit, MA was cited to appear in court April 11 on a charge filed DUI #1 filed March 23 at the I-91 border crossing in Derby.
—-
Rebecca Paquet, 32, of Canaan was lodged March 25 at Northern State Correctional Facility in Newport on $10,000 bail as a fugitive from justice after troopers responded to a 12:30 noise disturbance at the Mobil gas station in Derby. She was cited into Orleans County Court on April 28 in the matter.
OCSD
Brian Pfaff, 43, of Barre was cited to appear March 28 in Orleans Superior Court, Criminal Division, after investigation of a March 25 traffic stop on Rt. 14 in Albany for speeding, allegedly revealed Pfaff was in violation of active court-ordered conditions.
