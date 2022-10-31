Discontinuing an Oct. 25 pursuit for public safety, St. Johnsbury police caught up with Gina Barrette, 28, of Lyndon on Summer St. in St. Johnsbury, and cited her to appear Dec. 12 in Caledonia County Court on charges of license required, violation of conditions of release, eluding an officer while operating in a grossly negligent manner, gross negligent operation, and excessive speed. The pursuit allegedly began at Maplefields on Western Ave., went through the village and onto Concord Ave., where police said speeds reached 92 mph.
VSP — ST. JOHNSBURY
James Young, 52, of Lyndonville was charged on Oct. 28 with DUI #2 at the intersection of Center St./Back Center Rd., and cited to answer the charge on Nov. 14 in Caledonia County Court.
— —
Craig Marcotte, 71, of Lyndonville was charged on Oct. 28 with DUI #2 at White Market in Lyndon. He’s cited to appear on Nov. 14 in Caledonia County Court.
— —
Allison Pearl, 32, of St. Johnsbury was charged on Oct. 30 on Rt. 105 in Derby with DUI #1, and will face the charge on Nov. 15 in Orleans Superior Court, Criminal Division.
— —
Gary Hoehne, 39, of Tolland, Conn. was charged on Oct. 29 on Rt. 114 in Lyndonville with DUI. His day in court to answer the charge is Nov. 14 in Caledonia County.
— —
Serena G. Parker, 52, of Lyndonville was charged on Oct. 29 on Rt. 5 in St. Johnsbury with DUI Refusal and cited to face the charge on Nov. 14 in Caledonia County Court, Criminal Division.
— —
Louis Hannon, 19, of Barnet was charged on Oct. 30 on Mooney Rd. in St. Johnsbury with DUI #2, and cited into Caledonia Criminal Court on Nov. 21 to answer the charge.
VSP — DERBY
David Jones, 35, of Derby was charged on Oct. 30 on Rt. 105 in Troy with DUI #2, leaving the scene of a crash, and negligent operation. He’s cited to answer the charges on Nov. 15 in Orleans County Court.
— —
Rebecca Farrow, 25, of Morgan was issued a VCVC for a marked-lanes violation and not wearing a seatbelt following a single-vehicle accident on Oct. 30. She described having minor injuries, and her vehicle had damage to the front end and passenger-side panels.
OCSD
Lucas Okeefe, 22, of Island Pond was charged on Oct. 20 in Derby with excessive speed after allegedly being clocked at 70 mph in the 35 mph zone of Shuler Road. He’s due in Orleans Superior Court, Criminal Division Dec. 6 to answer the charge.
VSP WILLISTON
Devon Drown, 21, of St. Johnsbury was cited into Lamoille County Superior Court on Nov. 15 on a charge of DUI #1 incurred Oct. 30 on Rt. 15 in Cambridge, following a single-vehicle accident on the Wrong Way Bridge. Drown and his passenger, Cody Shatney, 19, of St. Johnsbury were not injured. The 2020 Dodge Ram 1500 had heavy front-end damage.
