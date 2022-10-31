ST. JOHNSBURY POLICE

Discontinuing an Oct. 25 pursuit for public safety, St. Johnsbury police caught up with Gina Barrette, 28, of Lyndon on Summer St. in St. Johnsbury, and cited her to appear Dec. 12 in Caledonia County Court on charges of license required, violation of conditions of release, eluding an officer while operating in a grossly negligent manner, gross negligent operation, and excessive speed. The pursuit allegedly began at Maplefields on Western Ave., went through the village and onto Concord Ave., where police said speeds reached 92 mph.

