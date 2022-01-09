ST. JOHNSBURY PD
Darryl Kittredge II, 32, was flash-cited Jan. 6 into Caledonia County Superior Court to answer a charge of violation of conditions of release.
—————
Police arrested Jennifer Williams, 23, of St. Johnsbury, Jan. 7 on Washington Street. Williams had two active arrest warrants and police said she was also found to be in possession of a white powdery substance, consistent with the chemical makeup of fentanyl, trafficking weight. Williams also had active conditions of release not to buy, have or use regulated drugs.
VSP — ST. JOHNSBURY
Following a Jan. 7 single-vehicle rollover on Route 2 in Danville, Bryce Winters, 32, of Walden, after being transported to the hospital for evaluation of his injuries, was given a citation and ordered to appear Jan. 24 in Caledonia County Superior Court, Criminal Division to answer to the charge of DUI #1.
—————
Isaiah Taylor, 25, of Topsham, Vt., was lodged at Northeast Regional Correctional Facility Jan. 7 on $5,000 bail after police were notified of an unwanted male with a long gun at a Rowell Brook Road residence in Bradford. Taylor made it known he had a firearm and allegedly made threats toward the troopers, and resisted being taken into custody upon attempting to act on the threats he had made. He was cited to appear Jan. 10 in Orange Superior Court, Criminal Division, on the charges of aggravated assault X4.
VSP — DERBY
Joseph Balcom, 36, of Barton, was charged Jan. 8 with domestic assault, violation of abuse prevention order, criminal DLS, and negligent operation. He was held at the Northern State Correctional Facility on $2,500 bail until his court appearance on Jan. 11 in Orleans Superior Court, to answer to the charges.
