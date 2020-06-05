Police Log

John Berrelli

LYNDONVILLE PD

On June 4 an officer responded to 1376 Back Center Road for a report of a physical altercation between two roommates. Investigation revealed that Edward Shusta physically assaulted his roommate, causing him pain. Shusta was arrested and taken back to Lyndonville PD for processing, and subsequently taken by Probation and Parole to Northeast Regional Correctional Center for violating his furlough by consuming alcohol.

VSP ST. JOHNSBURY

State police responded June 4 to a residence on Camp Road in Burke for the report of an assault. Investigation revealed John Berrelli, 63, of East Burke assaulted a member of the household. Berrelli was taken into custody and processed at the St. Johnsbury barracks, and was later released on court-ordered conditions to answer to the charge of domestic assault.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments