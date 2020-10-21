ST. JOHNSBURY POLICE

On Oct. 20 at 9:16 p.m., officers were at 48 Eastern Ave. for follow-up on a different case. John Aunchman, 34, of St. Johnsbury, walked out of his apartment and officers knew he had an active arrest warrant. Aunchman was arrested and brought to the Northeastern Regional Correctional Center for lodging on $25 bail.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments