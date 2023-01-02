Airya Sweeney, 20, of St. Johnsbury was cited on Dec. 28 on Washington Ave. on an arrest warrant and cited into Caledonia County Court on Dec. 29 on the charge.
Arnold Kidla, 44, of Reno, NV turned himself in on Dec. 31 on two warrants. He was cited to appear on Jan. 3 on the allegation.
VSP — ST. JOHNSBURY
Emily Rivard, 41, of Lyndonville was charged Dec. 29 with petit larceny after camera footage allegedly revealed her removing money from a register multiple times on Dec. 26, totaling $210 while working at her place of employment.
Chad Roberts, 47, of Passumpsic was charged on Dec. 30 on Rt. 122 in Lyndon with DUI, and cited to answer the charge on Jan. 16 in Caledonia County Court.
HARDWICK POLICE
Gina Sandoval, 41, of Middle Grove, N.Y. was charged on Dec. 23 on Craftsbury Rd. with DUI, and cited to answer the charge Jan. 9, 2023 in Caledonia Superior Court.
OCSD
Briar Niles, 24, of Derby was charged on Dec. 23 on East Main St. in Newport City with criminal DLS and violation of conditions of release (VCOR). He was cited to answer the charges on Feb. 21, 2023, in Orleans Superior Court, Criminal Division.
Alan Quintal, 34, of Orleans was charged on Dec. 12 at the Derby Walmart with retail theft and unlawful trespass. He’ll face the charges on Feb. 21, 2023, in Orleans County Superior Court, Criminal Division.
VSP — DERBY
Jade Martell, 28, of Island Pond was charged on Dec. 29 at the Irving station in that town with DUI #1 and is cited on Jan. 17, 2023, to Essex Superior Court.
Christina Rollins, 32, of Newport Center, was cited on Dec. 30 with accessory after the fact, impeding public officers, and false information to law enforcement and will face the charges on Jan. 24 in Orleans Court, Criminal Division.
No injuries resulted from a Dec. 30 single-vehicle crash in which a vehicle operated by Peter Cocoros, 92, of Barton inadvertently went into a wall at a bank parking lot at 103 Church St. in Barton. His vehicle had front-end damage.
Jason Belisle, 44, of Westfield was charged on Jan. 1 with domestic assault and cited into Orleans County Court on Jan. 2 on the charge.
VSP — WESTMINSTER
After allegedly being clocked at 113 mph on Dec. 31 on I-91 in Westminster, Karim E. Peters, 41, of Plainfield was charged with excessive speed and scheduled to answer the charge on March 21 in Windham Superior Court, Criminal Division.
