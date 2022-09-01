Police Logs

Troopers seek the public’s assistance in two recent incidents in Lowell and Jay.
In the first incident, a Stihl chainsaw and five-gallon container of gas were allegedly stolen from the garage of Harvey Burke, 79 on Pope Road in Lowell during the night of Aug. 29.
In the second case, also during the night of Aug. 29, thieves allegedly broke into a job trailer on Route 242 in Jay belonging to Jason Poginy, 42, of Coventry, and made off with Milwaukee cordless tools, a Milwaukee chop saw, DeWalt drill bits, a DeWalt chop saw, and a Makita air compressor.
Anyone with information on either one of these incidents is encouraged to contact Trooper Kali Lindor at the Derby barracks at 802-334-8881.
—-
As a result of a two-vehicle accident on Aug. 25 on Shattuck Road in Derby, the attorney for Jedd Willey, 33, of North Troy was provided a citation for Willey to appear on Sept. 20 in Orleans County Court, Criminal Division on the charges of violation of conditions of release, and leaving the scene of an accident. The accident took place in the Kinney Drugs parking lot.
Dana Nadeau, 35, of Charleston was flash-cited into Orleans Court after being arrested on Aug. 31 in Charleston on a charge of violation of abuse prevention order.
—-
Ashley Omnas, 30, of Brighton was charged Aug. 27 with unlawful trespass at the Irving Oil Station in Island Pond, and cited into Essex Court Oct. 18. Omnas was charged with a second offense, violation of abuse prevention order, on Sept. 1 on Cross Street in Brighton, and cited to appear in Essex County Court, Criminal Division, on this charge on Sept. 20.
ST. JOHNSBURY POLICE
Gary Bolton, 32, of St. Johnsbury was lodged on $500 bail at Northeast Regional Correctional Facility after being arrested on Sept. 1 on a felony warrant false pretenses/tokens.
—-
Edward Pawlowski, 43, of St. Johnsbury was cited on Aug. 31 for not paying for a bad check he allegedly wrote. He’ll face arraignment in this case on Dec. 5 in Caledonia Superior Court.
The Facebook Papers project represents a unique collaboration among 17 American news organizations, including The Associated Press. Journalists from a variety of newsrooms, large and small, worked together to gain access to thousands of pages of internal company documents obtained by Frances…
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.