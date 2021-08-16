ST. JOHNSBURY PD
Joseph Ellis, 37, of St. Johnsbury, was arrested Aug. 14 at 11:05 p.m. on Railroad Street and charged with violation of conditions of release (x2), and driving without a license (criminal). He was cited into Caledonia County Superior Court to answer this case on Oct. 18.
—————
Joseph Ellis, 37, of St. Johnsbury, was issued a citation on Aug. 15 to appear Oct. 18 in Caledonia County Superior Court on the charge of unlawful trespass in a 1:07 a.m. incident at Fairbanks Inn.
—————
Noticing a motor vehicle violation on Old Center Road, police stopped a vehicle Aug. 14 at 9:26 p.m. on St. John Street, near Suffolk Street. The operator, Henry Lamotte, 46, of Lyndon, was found to have been operating a vehicle after lifetime criminal suspension due to prior DUI convictions. A passenger, Kimberly Donaghy, 35, also of Lyndon, was found to have an active arrest warrant. Lamotte was cited into Caledonia County Superior Court on Oct. 18 on the charge of DLS due to DUI (#2). Donaghy was lodged at the Northeast Regional Correctional Facility.
—————
Nicole Balch, 31, of St. Johnsbury, was cited into Caledonia County Superior Court on Aug. 30 on charges of DUI #1 (Refusal), and cruelty to a child (x2), as a result of an Aug. 14 arrest at the town parking lot on Eastern Avenue.
VSP — ST. JOHNSBURY
Troopers were dispatched Aug. 14 at 1:51 a.m. to the area of Leighton Hill Road at Perini Road in Newbury for the report of a single motor vehicle crash. Upon arrival the operator, Scott Graham, 70, of Newbury, advised that a deer had jumped out in front of him, causing him to swerve. The result was the truck hitting a tree off the roadway. He was not injured and declined being transported to a hospital. His 2018 Chevy Silverado was towed.
—————
Charles Cressy, 36, of Dover, N.H., was cited to appear Oct. 4 in Caledonia Court on the charge of disorderly conduct after police were called by staff at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital, reporting an unruly patient in the ER causing a disturbance with several patients and hospital staff.
