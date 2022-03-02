Allen Bunnell, 53, of Bethlehem, was arrested on Feb. 25 on St. Johnsbury Road for driving under the influence and driving after suspension. He was released on summons and is scheduled to appear in Littleton District Court on Tuesday.
Erin Choate, 24, of Littleton, was arrested Feb. 24 on Cottage Street for domestic violence and simple assault. She was released on summons and appeared in court on Wednesday.
Jonathan McConnell, 34, of Littleton, was arrested on Feb. 21 on Industrial Park Road for reckless driving. He was released on summons and is scheduled to appear in court on April 12.
Shawn Slabinski, 26, of Whitefield, was arrested on Feb. 20 by Whitefield police on a Littleton Police Department warrant for theft. He was released on summons and is scheduled to appear in court on April 12.
Matthew Belmore, 49, of Littleton, was arrested on Feb. 19 on Brook Road for driving after suspension and driving an unregistered vehicle. He was released on summons and is scheduled to appear in court on April 12.
David Trombley, 55, of Bethlehem, was arrested on Feb. 16 on bench warrants. He was released on personal recognizance bail and is scheduled to appear in court on April 12.
Barry Driscoll, 37, of Littleton, was arrested on Feb. 12 on Main Street on bench warrants. He was released on personal recognizance bail and is scheduled to appear in Plymouth District Court on March 24.
Tracy Sherman, 60, of Littleton, was arrested on Feb. 12 on Hilltop Road for driving under the influence, driving after suspension, and resisting arrest. He was released on personal recognizance bail and is scheduled to appear in the Littleton court on Thurs., March 3.
HAVERHILL POLICE
Jordan Johnson, 31, of Wells River, was arrested on Jan. 28 on multiple charges of bail jumping, contempt of court, and breach of bail conditions. He was arraigned on Jan. 31.
Gary Bolton, 32, of St. Johnsbury, was arrested on Jan. 24 on a warrant for willful concealment. He is scheduled to appear in Haverhill District Court on March 23.
Isaiah Rocheleau, 21, of Woodsville, was arrested on Jan. 19 for resisting arrest. He is scheduled to appear in Haverhill District Court on March 23.
