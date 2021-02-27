Police Logs

VSP ST. JOHNSBURY
Scott Sheltra, 43, of Westfield was released with a citation to appear March 15 in Caledonia County Superior Court, Criminal Division, to answer to DUI#4, and Cruelty to a Child. The incident occurred on Feb. 26 at 8 p.m. on I-91 north, near mile marker 152.
———
Joseph Ellis, 36, of St. Johnsbury was cited into Caledonia County Criminal Court May 10 to answer to a charge filed Feb. 26 of Violations of Conditions of Release.
VSP — DERBY
Police responded to a two-vehicle crash at 5:49 p.m. on Feb. 24 on Route 58 West in Irasburg. While snowing and in snow-covered road conditions, Jessica Lavoie, 23, of Newport, was traveling west behind Andrew Altman, 54, of Great Neck, N.Y. Lavoie struck Altman on the passenger side of his vehicle, coming to rest in a ditch. Both operators were wearing their seatbelts and no injuries were reported. Both vehicles were towed from the scene due to disabling damages. Lavoie was cited for Vermont Civil Violation Complaint: following too closely.
———
Police seek the public’s assistance with information about a Feb. 21 crash on I-91 north in Barton. They came upon a silver 2006 Volvo S60 with no license plates that had hit the guardrail, causing significant damage to the vehicle (front windshield hit/cracked, driver-side window broken, front bumper scraped and broken, driver-side headlight broken, guardrail indented driver-side, smashed side mirrors). The operator fled the scene prior to troopers’ arrival. If anyone has any information, contact the VSP Derby barracks at (802) 334-8881. Vermont Civil Violation Complaint LSA T23 VSA 1128.
ST. JOHNSBURY PD
Collin Hendry, 26, of Sheffield was cited into Caledonia Superior Court April 5, to answer to charges of Driving While Criminally Suspended due to DUI #1; and Driving Without a License. The arrest occurred Feb. 27 at 5:18 a.m. on Cliff St.
NHSP
On Feb. 25 at 9:28 p.m., NHSP troopers responded to a wrong-way driver traveling south on the I-293 northbound travel lane in Manchester. Shortly thereafter, NHSP received reports of a motor vehicle crash in the same area.
Upon arrival, troopers located a 2015 Subaru driven by Joseph Panish, 72, of Littleton, Mass. The Subaru was facing south in the northbound lane with heavy front-end damage. Troopers also located a 2003 Toyota driven by Shannon Gramitt, 29, of Manchester, also with heavy front-end damage.
On-scene investigation revealed that the Subaru got on I-293 at Exit 5, heading in the wrong direction, subsequently crashing head-on into the Toyota.
Both operators were transported to local area hospitals for non-life threatening injuries. Both vehicles were towed from the scene. As a result of the crash, a third vehicle driven by Bruna Rodrigues De Paula, 27, of Manchester, struck debris created by the crash which rendered her vehicle inoperable. There were no injuries as a result of this debris strike; however, her vehicle had to be towed.
Anyone with information pertaining to this incident may contact Tr. T. Whelan at the New Hampshire State Police, Troop B Barracks, at 603-223-3849, or by email at Timothy.M.Whelan@dos.nh.gov.
