Emily Rivard, 40, of Lyndonville was charged May 31 with unlawful mischief after she allegedly smashed the windshield of Michael Gatter at 380 Summer St. She was cited to appear July 25 in Caledonia County Court.
—-
Ashtin Charland, 19, of Wheelock was cited to appear July 27 in Caledonia County Court on a charge of DUI filed June 4 on New Boston Rd. in St. Johnsbury.
—-
Nathan Curschmann, 40, of Walden was cited to appear June 20 in Caledonia County Court on a charge of DUI filed June 4 at Rt. 2/Cozy Bend in Danville.
VSP — ST. JOHNSBURY
Damon Ruggles, 19, of Lyndon was charged May 8 on S. Wheelock Rd. with DUI Drugs, and cited to to answer the charge July 18 in Caledonia County Court.
Corey Cooker, 41, of Haverhill, N.H., was charged June 5 with leaving the scene of a two-vehicle accident that occurred June 5 on Waits River Rd. in N. Haverhill, N.H. Police say he struck head-on, a vehicle operated by Michael Furnow, 66, of Haverhill. Moderate damage was sustained by both vehicles, but no injuries were reported. Once located, Cooker was issued a citation to appear on July 20 in Orange Superior Court, Criminal Division, for the charge of leaving the scene of an accident.
—-
An 18-year-old juvenile was cited to appear June 23 in Caledonia County Family Court on a charge of DUI filed June 5 on Broad St. in Lyndon.
HARDWICK POLICE
Police recovered a 26” mountain bike on June 2 along Wolcott St. If anyone is missing a similar mountain bike, contact Harwick police for further details (802-472-5475).
VSP — DERBY
There were no injuries but both vehicles were towed from the scene of a June 4 accident on Rt. 5 in Derby. Attempting a left turn from Rt. 5 into a parking lot, a vehicle operated by Jenny Blevin, 37, of Derby struck a vehicle operated by Steven Bascetta, 29, of Charleston. Investigation at the scene concluded that the cause of the crash was Blevin failing to yield right of way while turning left.
