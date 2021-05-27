VSP — ST. JOHNSBURY
Amy Adams, 37, of Lyndonville, was taken into custody May 25, and later released with a citation to appear Aug. 2 in Caledonia Superior Court on the charge of violating an abuse prevention order.
——-
State Police received a May 25 call from the Tucker Mountain Town Forest Management Department in Newbury, advising that the gate to the park had been discovered open and the padlock cut off between the dates of May 16 and May 25. The gate was not damaged during the entry. Anyone with information about the vandalism is urged to call Tpr. Kyle Fecher at 802-748-3111.
LYNDONVILLE POLICE
On May 26 at about 2:15 p.m., Officer Jason Harris conducted a traffic stop on a motor vehicle for allegedly displaying fictitious registration plates. The operator, Brandon Aldrich, 33, of St. Johnsbury was found to be operating on a criminally suspended license. He also had a warrant out for his arrest out of Washington County, Vt. Aldrich was taken into custody and processed at the Lyndonville Police Department. Per order of the warrant, he was released on a citation to appear in court the next day. He was also given a July 19 court date on the charge of DLS.
VSP — MIDDLESEX
On May 26 at 6:30 a.m., troopers were advised of multiple conflicting emergencies, and E-911 hang-ups coming from Daniel Abbott, 28, located at a Cabot residence. While en route troopers were advised that Abbott was seen running down the roadway towards the village of Cabot. Troopers were advised Abbott had stolen a vehicle from a neighbor’s residence, and a be on the lookout out (BOL) was issued for the stolen vehicle. Officers from the Barre City Police Department ultimately observed the vehicle and attempted to conduct a motor vehicle stop on Abbott. He allegedly fled the area, and was then located on Comstock Road attempting to gain access into the BARRT facility. Police say Abbott attempted to punch a staff member of the facility before Barre City Officers took him into custody. Abbott was arrested and transported to Central Vermont Hospital to meet with Washington County Mental Health screeners, and for medical reasons. He also had a warrant for conditions of release violation from the Department of Corrections. He was placed into Department of Corrections custody and cited to appear in Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division.
——-
On Feb. 19, 2020, state police stopped a 2013 Toyota Corolla in Cabot for a speeding violation. The operator identified herself as Vanessa McClintock, 24, of Pawnee, Neb. On May 14, 2021, Vanessa contacted police about her sister Melinda McClintock, 25, of St. Johnsbury, using her identity during the traffic stop, which triggered an investigation. On May 26, Melinda was issued a citation for false information to law enforcement and identity theft. She is scheduled to appear July 15 in Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division.
NHSP - TROOP F
Christian Roy, 22, of Littleton, was arrested May 15 on Interstate 93 in Franconia for felony drug possession, speeding 21 to 24 mph over a speed limit of 55 mph or less, subsequent-offense driving after suspension, disobeying a police officer, and on bench warrants.
——-
Arthur Valenzuela, 60, of Van Nuys, Calif., was arrested May 15 on Interstate 93 in Franconia for felony sale of methamphetamine and driving without a valid license.
——-
Hayden Tomlinson, 23, of Bradford, Vt., was arrested May 18 by NHSP Troop C on Interstate 89 in Grantham for reckless driving.
LITTLETON POLICE
Heather Martin, 30, of Lincoln, was arrested May 17 on West Main Street on a warrant for unlawfully driving after being certified a habitual offender and disobeying a police officer.
——-
A female juvenile, 16, of Littleton, was arrested May 17 on charges of compiling and transmitting child pornography, distributing child sex abuse images, and misuse of a computer or network, stemming from an incident on Sept. 21. She was served with a juvenile petition and appeared in court on May 21.
——-
Matthew Robinette, 35, of Franconia, was arrested May 16 on Meadow Street for theft/shoplifting. He was released on summons and is scheduled to appear in Littleton District Court on July 13.
——-
Gregory Judkins, 40, of Bethlehem, was arrested May 16 on Meadow Street for theft/shoplifting. He was released on summons and is scheduled to appear in court on July 13.
——-
Clayton Guilmain, 50, of Littleton, was arrested May 15 on Cottage Street for aggravated drunken driving with a blood-alcohol content of .16 or greater. He is scheduled to appear in court on June 8.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.