VSP — ST. JOHNSBURY
Minor injuries resulted from a May 14 single-vehicle accident on Route 15 in Danville near Joe’s Pond beach. A 2019 Buick operated by Dorothy Burrington, 82, of Danville, was totaled after it was determined she suffered a medical event, causing the vehicle to go down an embankment and land on the bicycle trail. She was transported to Northeast Vermont Regional Hospital for evaluation.
—-
Damian Emerson, 22, of St. Johnsbury, was charged May 13 with domestic assault, larceny from a person, and grand larceny after police allege he assaulted a household member on May 12, and then stole their iPhone. Emerson reportedly ran on foot from the residence, located on Moose River Drive. On May 13, with the help of the public, troopers located Emerson hiding under a blanket in the back seat of a pickup truck in St. Johnsbury. Troopers say they learned Emerson had stolen three other electronic devices from the same household member, worth a total of approximately $4,549. Emerson was arraigned on the charges on May 13. The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information on where the other electronics may have ended up is asked to call the St. Johnsbury barracks and speak with Tpr. Adam Aremburg.
—-
Jeffrey Mitchell, 35, of Lyndonville, was cited to appear June 6 in court to answer a charge filed May 13, of violation of conditions of release.
VSP — DERBY
Timothy Phillips, 52, of Troy, was cited to appear May 17 in Orleans District Court on a charge filed May 14, of violations of conditions of release.
—-
A juvenile, 18, was airlifted to the University of Vermont Medical Center in critical condition as a result of a May 13 crash on Route 105 in Charleston. The vehicle struck a utility pole, overturned and ejected the operator, police said, adding that witnesses on the scene reported the juvenile was speeding and passing cars prior to crashing. The vehicle was totaled, and the operator, while at UVM, was processed for DUI and a warrant issued.
—-
Timothy Christopher, 24, of Derby, was charged with burglary, simple assault, assault on protected professionals, resisting arrest, and aggravated disorderly conduct as a result of a reported burglary in progress on May 12 on Ducharme Drive in Derby. All stolen property was returned to the residence. Christopher was lodged at Northern State Correctional Facility on $2,500 bail and cited to appear on May 13 in court on the matter.
—-
ORLEANS COUNTY SHERIFF
Elizabeth Pierce, 36, of Marshfield, was cited into Orleans Superior Court on June 28 after her vehicle was stopped in Westmore while allegedly traveling at a high rate of speed. It was then learned her license was under criminal suspension.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.