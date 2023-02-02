After a foot pursuit that began on Main St., Ariya Sweeney, 20, of St. Johnsbury was charged Feb. 1 on Eastern Ave on an active arrest warrant out of Caledonia County, and scheduled to answer the charge Feb. 2 in Caledonia County Court.
— —
Jonathan Stuart, 26, of East St. Johnsbury, was in Caledonia Superior Court on Feb. 1 to answer a charge of violating conditions of release filed on Jan. 31 on Eastern Ave.
VSP — DERBY
Vermont State Police seeks the public’s help with a Jan. 30 incident in which a white 2021 GMC Sierra 2500 AT4 Duramax was stolen from 32 Stagecoach Lane in Irasburg. Anyone with information regarding the vehicle is asked to contact the Derby barracks at 802-334-8881, or leave an anonymous online tip at vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.
— —
Police are also investigating the theft of two 20-lb propane tanks from in front of Family Dollar on Main St. in Orleans. The theft is believed to have occurred sometime between Feb. 1 at about 9:30 p.m. and Feb. 2 at about 7 a.m. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Derby barracks at 802-334-8881, or leave an anonymous tip online at vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.
— —
Alexander Marcano, 30, of Hartford, Conn. was taken into custody on Jan. 30 by the U.S. Border Patrol on a warrant out of Connecticut. Held at Northern State Correctional Facility for lack of $50,000 bail, he was due in Orleans County Court on Jan. 31 to answer to a charge of fugitive from justice.
OCSD
Keenan Morin, 22, of Newport was charged on Jan. 28 in Newport with DUI, and was cited into Orleans Superior Court on on Feb. 14.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.