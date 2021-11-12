ST. JOHNSBURY POLICE
George Phelps, 39, of St. Johnsbury, was cited to be in Caledonia County Court on Jan. 10, 2022, on two counts of violation of conditions of release. The incidents allegedly took place Nov. 9 on Hastings Hill Road in St. Johnsbury.
Christopher Rivers, 33, of St. Johnsbury, was arrested Nov. 10 on Washington Street in St. Johnsbury and issued a citation to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court Nov. 12, in regards, police said, to an arrest warrant for a case originally investigated by the Lyndonville Police Department.
Heather Lawson, 39, of St. Johnsbury, was cited to appear Jan. 10, 2022, in Caledonia County Court to answer to a charge of retail theft for allegedly stealing merchandise Oct. 27 from Maplefields in St. Johnsbury.
The St. Johnsbury Police Department, state, county, and local law enforcement agencies will be conducting saturation patrols and checkpoints to ensure that motorists are using their seatbelts this holiday travel season. Police would like to remind the motoring public to “Buckle UP, Every Trip, Every Time.” So far in 2021, they noted, half of the victims killed on Vermont roadways were not buckled. They urge motorists to wear safety belts, and allow plenty of time to safely get to destinations.
Mikayla Camber, 20, of Barton was taken into custody on two arrest warrants on Nov. 11 at a Hastings Hill residence in St. Johnsbury, and also charged with assault on a law enforcement officer, false information to a police officer, and identity theft. She was lodged at Northern State Correctional Facility, cited Dec. 27, 2021, into court for the identity theft and FIPO charges, and given another citation for Jan. 17, 2022 for assault on a law enforcement officer.
Nicholas Parks, 41, of St. Johnsbury was cited on Nov. 11 into court on Jan. 17, 2022, on four counts of unlawful trespass.
VSP — ST. JOHNSBURY
Brandon Aldrich, 33, of Lyndon was flash-cited Nov. 10 into Essex County Criminal Superior Court to answer to the charges of domestic assault, violation of conditions of release (x2), and criminal DLS. It stemmed from an alleged Nov. 10 incident on River Rd. in Lunenberg, and Aldrich was released to a court-ordered curfew residence.
Tyler Gray, 20, of Bradford was uninjured but given a citation to appear Dec. 1 in Orange County Court on the charge of DUI after a Nov. 11 single-vehicle accident at the intersection of I-91 and Cole Rd. in Newbury, in which police say he lost control of his 2021 Subaru after traveling at an unsafe speed, and struck an I-91 barrier. His vehicle had front end, side damage, and rear-end damage.
VSP — DERBY
Jeffrey Como, 35, of Barton, was issued a citation to appear Dec. 28 in Orleans County Court on a charge of a person prohibited from possessing firearms. During an investigation of a reported Nov. 6th citizen dispute on Kinsey Road in Barton, troopers determined Como was in possession of several firearms. An initial records query indicated Como was a person prohibited from possessing firearms and ammunition. Police say he was additionally prohibited under state law. The firearms were seized.
Travis Thompson, 39, 0f Hardwick, was taken into custody Nov. 10, arraigned and subsequently held without bail after police were notified of a reported lewd and lascivious conduct incident on Evansville Road in Brownington. Police say Thompson allegedly conducted lewd and lascivious acts with a child between the spring of 2018 and fall of 2019.
Kevin Lawes, 37, of Barton was not injured in a Nov. 9 single-vehicle accident that totaled his Toyota Forerunner on Burton Hill Rd. in Barton. Police say Lawes had fled the scene after the crash, and that the vehicle had caught fire. Orleans Fire extinguished the fire, and the vehicle was removed from the scene.
VSP A — TROOP
Patrick Spencer, 27, of Lyndon was cited into Caledonia Court for a Jan. 10, 2022 appearance on a charge filed Oct. 31, of suspicion of driving with a criminally suspended license.
HARDWICK POLICE
Donald Stetson, 55, of Hardwick, was cited Oct. 28 to appear Dec. 27 in Caledonia County Court on the charge of violation of a protective order x3.
BETHLEHEM POLICE
Mindy Whitcomb-Sherburn, 43, of Dalton, N.H. was scheduled to be in Littleton District Court on Nov. 9 to face the charge of simple assault, which police say occurred Nov. 3 on Lewis Hill Rd. in Bethlehem.
Jonathan Mathieu, 25, of Bethlehem was arrested on a warrant on Nov. 5 on Agassiz St. in Bethlehem. His case was referred to 6th District Court in Hooksett, N.H.
