Brie Lalime, 20, of St. Johnsbury was cited to appear on Nov. 28 in Caledonia County Court on charges filed from Sept. 29 on Summer Street, of petit larceny from a motor vehicle x3, and an in-state warrant. Lalime was allegedly seen taking items from a vehicle on Summer Street, and taken into custody for resisting arrest, possession of stolen property, petit larceny from a motor vehicle x3, and an in-state warrant.
— — —
Imani Page, 27, of St. Johnsbury was charged Sept. 30 with disturbing the peace by use of telephone. She was cited into Caledonia Superior Court with an arraignment date of Nov. 14 on the charge.
— — —
Stephen MacNevins, 42, of St. Johnsbury was charged with unlawful trespass on Sept. 27 at White Market on Portland St., and cited into Caledonia Superior Court to answer the charge on Jan. 23.
VSP — ST. JOHNSBURY
Cole J. Hunter, 32, of Lyndon, was charged Oct. 1 in East Burke, with DUI #2, VCOR x2, and DLS. He’ll answer the charge on Oct. 17 in Caledonia Superior Court.
— — —
Samuel Hazard, 45, of Lyndon was charged Oct. 1 with domestic assault on Lynburke Rd. in Lyndon, and cited to answer the charge Oct. 3 in Caledonia County Court.
— — —
Scott Moore, 51, of St. Johnsbury was arrested Sept. 30 on a warrant for failure to appear on an aggravated domestic assault charge. He is due in Caledonia County Court on Oct. 3.
VSP — DERBY
Aaron Camp, 33, of Newport Center was charged on Sept. 13 with retail theft and arrest on warrants after being accused on three different occasions on July 26 and 27, of leaving Glover’s Family Market in Newport Center with several items and not paying for them. He cited into Orleans Criminal Court at a later date to answer the charges.
— — —
Loni Marsh, 42, of Derby was charged Sept. 30 on Rt. 5 in Derby, with DUI #1, and will answer the charge Oct. 18 in Orleans Superior Court, Criminal Division.
