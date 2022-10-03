ST. JOHNSBURY POLICE

Brie Lalime, 20, of St. Johnsbury was cited to appear on Nov. 28 in Caledonia County Court on charges filed from Sept. 29 on Summer Street, of petit larceny from a motor vehicle x3, and an in-state warrant. Lalime was allegedly seen taking items from a vehicle on Summer Street, and taken into custody for resisting arrest, possession of stolen property, petit larceny from a motor vehicle x3, and an in-state warrant.

