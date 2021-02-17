ST. JOHNSBURY POLICE
On Feb. 15, Cindy Crooks, 33, of West Burke, was located, arrested and cited for fentanyl trafficking, identity theft, accessory after the fact, false reports to law enforcement, and possession of a depressant/stimulant/narcotic. She was released on a citation to appear April 19 in Caledonia County Superior Court.
——-
Shawn A. Rich, 42, of St. Johnsbury, was arrested Feb. 15, charged with possession of cocaine, and three counts of violating conditions of release. He was cited into Caledonia County Superior Court March 15.
VSP — ST. JOHNSBURY
Jeremi Larabee, 29, of Bradford, was released Feb. 16 on a citation to appear March 10 in Orange County criminal court to answer to the charges of DLS, and DUI refusal, as a result of a 3:42 p.m. traffic stop on Peachtree Road in Newbury.
——-
Danielle Kingsbury, 33, of Bradford, was cited into Orange County Criminal Court on Feb. 17 to answer to a charge filed at 11:40 the previous night, Feb. 16, of domestic assault at a residence on Tarbox Road in Bradford.
——-
Mark Tremblay, 48, of Concord, was given a March 8 court date in St. Johnsbury to answer to the charge of DUI. The charge was filed Feb. 15 at 11:06 p.m. on Route 5 in Lyndon.
——-
Jessica Ortiz, 40, of Newport, was placed under arrest Feb. 15 at 2 a.m. on I-91 south in Sheffield for suspicion of DUI after her vehicle left the I-91 south roadway and Standardized Field Sobriety Tests (SFST) were given. She was cited into Caledonia Criminal Court March 8 on the charge of DUI #2.
HARDWICK POLICE
Ellen Fradette, 32, of South Walden, was issued a citation Feb. 15 to appear May 3 in Caledonia Criminal Court to answer to the charge of DLS.
BETHLEHEM POLICE
Nicole Girard, 40, of Bethlehem, N.H. was cited Feb. 8 to appear April 13 in Littleton District Court to answer to driving after revocation or suspension (subsequent) – Prohibitions Re: Drivers License.
