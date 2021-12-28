ST. JOHNSBURY POLICE
Raven Clifford, 29, of Lyndon, was charged with violations of conditions of release on Dec. 24 on Maple Street. She’ll answer the charge on March 14, 2022, in Caledonia County Superior Court.
—-
Robert Conway, 31, of Lyndon, was charged Dec. 24 with DUI #1 on Western Avenue and cited into Caledonia County Superior Court on Jan. 3, 2022, on the charge.
—-
Heather Lawson, 39, of St. Johnsbury, was charged Dec. 26 with retail theft after employees at White Market on Portland Street witnessed her place items into her purse and not pay for them at the register. Lawson was arrested after unpaid items were found in her purse.
VSP — ST. JOHNSBURY
Albert Vieira, 28, of Lyndon, was arrested on Dec. 26 in the Fairbanks Scales parking lot on Portland Street and charged with criminal DLS and violations of conditions of release. He will be in Caledonia County Superior Court, Criminal Division on March 14, 2022, on the charges. He was subsequently charged with suspicion of driving under the influence, and police say additional charges are pending.
—-
Jeffrey Phillips, 30, of Peacham, was taken into custody on Dec. 26 and charged with domestic assault. He was released on conditions and was issued a citation to appear the next day, Dec. 27, in Caledonia County Superior Court, Criminal Division.
VSP — WILLISTON
Brandon Hislop, 23, of Hardwick, was charged on Dec. 23 with DUI in the town of Johnson. He was ultimately released with a citation to appear on Jan. 19, 2022, Lamoille Superior Court, Criminal Division to answer the charge.
LITTLETON POLICE
Rianna Tomasko, 20, of Bethlehem, was arrested on Dec. 17 on Old Waterford for unlawful transportation of alcohol by a minor. She was released on summons and is scheduled to appear in Littleton District Court on Feb. 8.
——-
Tosha Donna, 33, of St. Johnsbury, was arrested on Dec. 16 on Meadow Street for willful concealment. Donna was released on summons and is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 8.
——-
Alyssa Cusano, 21, of Littleton, was arrested Dec. 15 on a warrant for domestic violence and simple assault. She was released on personal recognizance and appeared in court on Dec. 22.
——-
Scott Anderson, 55, of Inverness, Fla., was arrested Dec. 14 on West Main Street for driving after suspension. He was released on summons and is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 8.
——-
Mark Rosenberg, 58, of Dorchester, Mass., was arrested Dec. 13 on St. Johnsbury Road on a warrant from the New Hampshire fire marshal’s office for a felony count of arson in Lincoln. He appeared at Grafton Superior Court and was released on personal recognizance bail.
——-
Lucas Gallagher, 38, of Littleton, was arrested Dec. 12 on Cottage Street on a warrant for criminal trespass. He was released on summons and is scheduled to appear in district court on Feb. 8.
——-
Eric English, 29, of Littleton, was arrested Dec. 12 on Broomstick Hill Road for second-offense driving while intoxicated. He was released on summons and appeared in court on Dec. 22
——-
Tyler Peno, 23, of Littleton, was arrested Dec. 9 on Union Street for criminal trespass and released on summons.
——-
David Chapin, 63, of Concord, Vt., was arrested on Dec. 9 on Riverglen Lane for driving after suspension and released on summons.
——-
Robert Girard, 37, of Bethlehem, was arrested Dec. 9 on Meadow Street on bench warrants and held at the Grafton County House of Corrections on $250 cash bail.
——-
David Becker, 39, of Lisbon, was arrested Dec. 8 on Bethlehem Road on bench warrants. He was released on personal recognizance bail and is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 8.
——-
Brittany Stinson, 30, of Dalton, was arrested Dec. 8 on Cottage Street for criminal trespass and released on summons.
——-
Joseph Clay, 43, of Littleton, was arrested Dec. 8 on Cottage Street for criminal trespass and released on summons.
——-
Anthony Wright, 50, of Littleton, was arrested Dec. 5 on Union Street on a warrant from the Lisbon Police Department and was released to Lisbon police.
