Police Logs

ST. JOHNSBURY POLICE
Derek Dawson, 31, of St. Johnsbury was arrested on Dec. 16 on Maple St., charged with violation of conditions of release, and cited to answer the charge on Jan. 3, 2022, in Caledonia Superior Court.
—-
Katrina Diller, 56, of St. Johnsbury was arrested on Dec. 21 as a fugitive from justice on Mill St., after being found to allegedly have an extraditable felony warrant out of New Hampshire for forgery of a public document/public welfare – prohibited act. She was lodged at the Northeast Regional Correctional Facility on $1,000 bail.
VSP — DERBY
James Baraw, 42, of Orleans was charged Dec. 20 with DUI drugs, and possession of regulated drugs on Water St. in Orleans. He was later released on a citation to appear on March 8, 2022, in Orleans District Court to answer to the charges. The suspected drugs were sent to a lab for confirmation testing.
HARDWICK POLICE
A 2005 Toyota Tundra was heavily damaged following a Dec. 14 accident on Billings Rd. in which a telephone pole had to be replaced. The operator Andrea Chaplin, was uninjured.
BETHLEHEM POLICE
Joseph Pappa, 40, of Bethlehem was charged Dec. 7 with simple assault X2 on Elm St., and was scheduled to answer the charge Dec. 14 in court in Littleton.
Matthew Robinette, 35, of Bethlehem was cited to appear on Jan. 11, 2022, on the charges of driving after revocation or suspension, suspended registration, and misuse of plates.
Garrett Ledoux, 18, of Lincoln will appear Dec. 22 in court in Littleton to answer to charges filed Dec. 9 of DWI, and unlawful intoxication.
