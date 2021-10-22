Police Logs

ST. JOHNSBURY POLICE
Police received a complaint of a burglary that occurred Oct. 20-21 on Elm Street. The victim reported a Sentinel Deluxe revolver chambered in 22LR had been stolen. Any person with information about this crime is encouraged to contact the St. Johnsbury Police Department at 748-2314.
—-
Kyle Fuller, 31, of St. Johnsbury was cited to appear in court on Nov. 1 on the charges of DUI, DUI criminal refusal, and driving with a criminally suspended license. It stemmed from an Oct. 16 report of Fuller allegedly laying in the parking lot of Horizon’s Deli on Railroad St., unresponsive. Upon arrival, police found him in his vehicle with it running, slumped over the steering wheel.
—-
Caitlyn Leiviska, 39, of St. Johnsbury was issued a citation to appear Nov. 29 in Caledonia Superior Court to answer to the charges of violation of a relief from abuse order (five counts), and violation of conditions of release (four counts), stemming from an Oct. 22 incident on Pearl St.
—-
John Dunbar, 32, of Barnet was cited into Caledonia County Court on Nov. 29 on the charges of DLS #2, and ignition restricted driver’s license violation. It resulted from a two-vehicle crash reported Oct. 18 in the vicinity of Kingdom Crust on Railroad St. There were no injuries.
VSP — DERBY
Hunter Judd, 22, of Derby was charged with lewd and lascivious conduct after an investigation by the State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations. The offense allegedly took place on Dec. 26, 2020, in Holland. Judd’s Lawyer accepted service of a citation for his client to appear in court on Nov. 30.
ORLEANS COUNTY SHERIFF
Samuel Leblanc, 24, of Hyde Park was cited to appear Oct. 26 in Orleans Superior Court to answer to a charge of DUI #1 filed Oct. 5 on Rt. 16 in Greensboro.
