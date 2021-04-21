ST. JOHNSBURY POLICE
At approximately 11 p.m. April 19, Shauna Herbert, 35, of St. Johnsbury, was cited to appear June 21 in Caledonia County Court for an alleged trespassing incident that occurred April 10.
——-
A pair of ski boots was found April 19 at the Green Mountain Mall, and brought to the St. Johnsbury Police station. The owner may claim them after properly identifying them.
——-
Albert Vieira, 27, of Lyndon, was lodged April 18 at Northern State Correctional Facility in Newport after being taken into custody on Concord Avenue in St. Johnsbury on an active arrest warrant.
HARDWICK POLICE
Warren Gill, 37, of East Montpelier was cited to appear May 24 in Caledonia County Court to answer to a charge of criminal DLS filed April 13 after he left Tops Market in Hardwick.
VSP — DERBY
Kimberly Glodgett, 47, of Derby, was cited on a noise complaint following an incident on April 19 at her home in Derby. Police say she was highly intoxicated and took her to Northern State Correctional Faculty for detox. She was cited to appear June 1 in Orleans Court.
——-
At 1:31 a.m. April 20, police responded to a single-vehicle crash on Route 100 in Westfield. Aaron Grammer, 37, of Troy, was identified as the operator. Police say Grammer crossed the centerline and exited the roadway, striking a utility pole. He sustained a minor elbow injury, but his 2012 Nissan Altima was totaled and towed. Vermont Electric Co-Op responded as well, replacing the damaged utility pole.
