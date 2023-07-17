ST. JOHNSBURY POLICE

Gary B. Bolton, 33, and Kerri Ann Johnson, 32, both of St. Johnsbury, were charged in a July 14 burglary at 80 St. Mary Street. Building owner Chadwick Roy told police someone broke into the apartment of David Garand, 61, through a window. Police determined Bolton and Johnson stayed that evening in the apartment of Garand, who wasn’t in town.

