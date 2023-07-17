Gary B. Bolton, 33, and Kerri Ann Johnson, 32, both of St. Johnsbury, were charged in a July 14 burglary at 80 St. Mary Street. Building owner Chadwick Roy told police someone broke into the apartment of David Garand, 61, through a window. Police determined Bolton and Johnson stayed that evening in the apartment of Garand, who wasn’t in town.
Police caught up to the Bolton and Johnson, and filed charges of burglary, unlawful mischief, unlawful trespass, petit larceny, and possession of stolen property. Lodged on $5,000 bail at NERCF, Bolton was cited into Caledonia Court on July 17 in this matter. Johnson will answer these charges with a court citation of August 28.
VSP — ST. JOHNSBURY
As a result of a single-vehicle crash on July 14 on Old Stagecoach Road in Danville, Kayla Farley, 22, of East Haven, was charged with DUI #1 - Refusal, and cited into Caledonia Superior Court, Criminal Division, to answer the charge on July 31.
HARDWICK POLICE
As a result of a July 15 two-vehicle accident on Route 15, Melissa Blair, 37, of Hardwick, received a ticket for no insurance and was cited into court on the charge of leaving the scene of an accident.
— —
Police investigated a July 16 incident that resulted in Carol Schminke, 70, of Hardwick being hospitalized after her vehicle accidentally rolled over her leg in a parking lot on Mill Street.
VSP — DERBY
Dustin Sheltra, 27, of Charleston, was charged on July 10 with burglary & possession of stolen property, resulting from an investigation into a July 5 break-in at Affordable Self Storage in Coventry. Sheltra was ordered to appear for arraignment on July 18 in Orleans Superior Court, Criminal Division. Although some property has been recovered, the case is still active, and anyone with information regarding the remaining stolen property and/or other individuals involved is encouraged to contact the Vermont State Police.
— —
Tiana Gosselin, 30, of Lowell, was charged July 16 with simple assault and unlawful mischief and cited to answer the charges August 22 in Orleans Superior Court, Criminal Division.
