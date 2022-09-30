Police Logs

Kevin Greene, 31, of St. Johnsbury was charged Sept. 29 with violation of conditions of release and cited into Caledonia Superior Court with an arraignment date of Nov. 14.
— —
Brian Brewster, 48, of St. Johnsbury was charged Sept. 29 with DUI Drugs on Portland Street and cited to answer the charge on Jan. 9, 2023, in Caledonia Superior Court.
— —
Scott Moore, 51, of St. Johnsbury was charged Sept 30 at a Railroad St. location, with second-degree aggravated domestic assault, and offense in the presence of a child.
— —
Jeremy Bush, 44, of Lyndon was cited Sept. 29 at Cole’s Redemption on Portland St. on a cite-and-release warrant out of Lyndonville for his arrest. He was released with a Sept. 30 court date in Caledonia County.
— —
Erika Sumner, 43, of St. Johnsbury was charged Sept. 29 with DUI Refusal following a three-vehicle accident on I-91 north in Ryegate. She’ll answer the charge on Oct. 24 in Caledonia County Court.
VSP — ST. JOHNSBURY
No injuries resulted from a single-vehicle rollover on Sept. 30 on Newark Pond Road. The operator, Carrie Ann Farrow, 32 of Newark was uninjured, her vehicle had moderate damage, and she was cited to answer a charge of negligent operation on Nov. 7 in Caledonia Criminal Court.
— —
A 1979 Chevy step van was totaled by fire on Sept. 29 on I-91 in Thetford. The driver, William White of New Hampshire, told police his vehicle suddenly lost power, he pulled to the side of the road, and the engine bay caught fire. He wasn’t injured and the fire was handled without incident.
VSP — DERBY
Eric Wolcott, 24, of Newport was cited to appear Nov. 15 in Orleans County Court on a charge of suspicion of driving on a criminally-suspended license filed Sept. 27 on Rt. 100 in Troy.
VSP — BERLIN
Two vehicles were totaled and a Marshfield woman was arrested on several charges following a Sept. 29 two-vehicle accident on High St. in Plainfield. Police say Kaylee Sevene, 23, went into the oncoming lane and struck head-on, a vehicle operated by Gordon Maynard, 64, also of Marshfield. Sevene was released on a citation to appear on Dec. 8 in Washington Superior Court, Criminal Division, on the charges of DUI drug, negligent operation, criminal DLS and arrest on warrants.
