Police Logs

Roland Souliere, Jr., 36, of Orleans, was cited into Orleans Superior Court on Nov. 22 on a charge of false pretenses. Video footage from North Country Bank showed Souliere allegedly cashing a check stolen from a Barton residence.
HARDWICK POLICE
Ashlea Bigelow, no age given, of Wolcott was arrested Oct. 2 on Rt. 15, charged with DUI and cruelty to a child, and cited to answer the charges Oct. 17 in Vermont Superior Court.
OCSD
Justin Kawalec, 40, of Newbury was charged on Oct. 6 in Greensboro with no inspection sticker and failure to display a front registration plate. Found to be under criminal suspension in Vermont, along with an active in-state warrant, he was cited into Orleans Superior Court, Criminal Division, on Nov. 8.
Lacey West, 27, of Enosburg was cited into Orleans Superior Court, Criminal Division on Nov. 15 to answer a charge of criminal DLS filed Sept. 23 in Coventry.
Jordan Noyes, 36, of Brownington was cited to appear on Nov. 15 in Orleans Superior Court, Criminal Division, on a charge of excessive speed filed on Sept. 23 on Airport Road in Coventry. He was allegedly clocked at 70 mph in a 35 mph zone.
Christopher Guyette, 40, of Barton was cited into Orleans Superior Court, Criminal Division, on Nov. 15 to answer a charge filed Sept. 23 on Airport Road in Coventry of criminal DLS.
