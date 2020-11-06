Police Logs

David Anderson

ST. JOHNSBURY POLICE

On Nov. 5 police were notified that a male with a backpack and a female with a blue coat allegedly shoplifted beers from Horizon Deli. It was also reported that the duo had left the store and were traveling north on Railroad Street. Ofcr. George Johnson located the pair on Mill Street. The male was identified as George Phelps, 38, of St. Johnsbury, who was wearing the backpack which had seven stolen Twisted Teas within. Phelps stated that he had paid for one but had stolen the 6 remaining. He was arrested and is due in court on Jan. 11, 2021.

