Police Logs

ST. JOHNSBURY POLICE
A cell phone was turned in to police on June 7. It can be claimed at any time with proper identification.
— —
Miranda Chaput, 30, of St. Johnsbury, was charged June 6 at Maplefields on Western Avenue with unlawful trespass and cited to face the charge Sept. 18 in Caledonia County Court.
— —
Erich Langmaid, 38, of St. Johnsbury, was charged on June 6 on River Road with violation of conditions of release and cited into Caledonia County Court on June 26 to face the charge.
VSP — ST. JOHNSBURY
Tyler Root, 20, of St. Johnsbury, was charged on June 7 on Memorial Drive with disorderly conduct and cited into Caledonia Court on Aug. 28. Four juveniles ranging in age from 15-19 were also likewise charged and cited, police said.
— —
JayJ Bailey, 20, of West Burke, was charged on June 6 at Red Village Road/New Boston Road in Lyndon with negligent operation after allegedly being clocked at 68 mph in a 35 mph zone. He received a speeding ticket of $50-3, and a citation for an Aug. 30 court date in St. Johnsbury.
VSP — DERBY
As a result of a May 27 single-vehicle accident on Evansville Road in Brownington, Jason Hartley, 49, of Newport, was cited into Orleans Superior Court on Aug. 15 to answer a charge of leaving the scene of an accident. A utility pole and mailbox were damaged, and power went out in the area due to the crash.
BRADFORD POLICE
Gregory Sargent, 35, and Stephanie Reynolds, 38, both of Haverhill, N.H., were charged on June 5 in two cases of alleged stolen property at Tractor Supply on Lower Plain in Bradford. Police received reports of thefts at this business on March 19 and May 11. Reynolds was cited to appear July 5 in Orange County Court on the charge of misdemeanor retail theft. Sargent was taken into custody without incident, and cited to appear at a later date in Orange County Court on charges of felony and misdemeanor retail theft and possession of stolen property.
OCSD
Anthony Dagesse, 42, of Derby, was taken into custody June 5 in Derby on an active warrant for his arrest, lodged on $200 bail at Northern State Correctional Facility, and cited into Orleans Superior Court, Criminal Division, at a later date.
— —
Tucker Jacobs, 26, of Holland, was charged May 17 with four counts of violation of conditions of release and is cited to face the charge June 27 in Orleans Superior Court, Criminal Division.
— —
Nichole Blanchard, 30, of Newport City, was charged May 17 with retail theft and petit larceny and will answer the charges June 27 in Orleans Superior Court, Criminal District.
— —
James Millett, 64, of Brownington, was charged June 7 on River Road in Coventry with criminal DLS, violation of conditions of release, attempting to elude, and ignition interlock violation. He cited into Orleans Superior Court, Criminal Division on June 27 in this matter.
— —
Nathan Gibbs, 50, of Newport City, was arrested on June 7 in that town on an active warrant. Held at Northern State Correctional Facility on $200 bail, he was cited to face the charge at a later date in Orleans Superior Court, Criminal Division.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.