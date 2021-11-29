ST. JOHNSBURY POLICE
Afolfo F. Gonzalez, 27, of North Bergen, N.J., was cited to appear on Jan. 24, 2022 in Caledonia County Superior Court on a charge filed Nov. 27 on Western Avenue of dispensing cannabis to a person under 21.
VSP — ST. JOHNSBURY
An Orange man was taken to Cottage Hospital in Woodsville, N.H. with neck pain as a result of a two-vehicle accident on Nov. 29 on Route 302 in Newbury. According to police, a 2011 Jeep Compass, operated by Roy Hinkson, 61, of Barre, failed to notice a 2011 Toyota Rav 4, operated by Jacob Magee, 29, of Orange, slowing down to make a left turn. Hinkson’s vehicle slammed into the rear of Magee’s. Both vehicles sustained damage and were towed from the scene.
VSP — DERBY
Police received a Nov. 28 report of a burglary believed to have occurred sometime between Nov. 23-28 at an apartment residence in Orleans. Upon the homeowners returning to the residence after this period of time, an indication of forced entry was found and the following items were discovered missing: A Taurus Magnum Judge revolver, a Roku stick, approximately 20 Super Mario Bros. plushies, a set of keys believed to belong to a washing machine, an Amazon Alexa Echo speaker, and a Black Web party speaker. Anyone with information regarding this incident or these stolen items is asked to contact the Derby barracks at (802) 334-8881.
—-
Road surfaces at the time of a Nov. 28 rollover on Champigny Road in Morgan were slick with snow during a single-vehicle crash. Speed unreasonable for road conditions and road conditions are considered factors in this crash, in which the sole occupant of the vehicle, Alejandro Snell, 17, of Freeman Township, Maine, lost control of his 2005 Dodge Caravan. He was transported to North Country Hospital for injuries considered to be minor. The crash remains under investigation.
—-
Ashton Chaske, 25, of Derby, was charged on Nov. 28 with suspicion of DUI drugs #1, negligent operation, cruelty to a child and excessive speed after troopers observed a 10:56 p.m. single-vehicle crash on Route 5 in Derby. Police said the vehicle was traveling in the wrong lane at a high rate of speed, almost striking an oncoming state police cruiser. Chaske will answer the charges Feb. 15 in Orleans District Court.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.