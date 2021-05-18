Police logs

ST. JOHNSBURY POLICE
On May 17 Anthony Leo Speed, 37, of Kirby was cited for failure to comply with the sex offender registry and false reports to law enforcement. He will answer the citation on July 12 in Caledonia Superior Court.
VSP — ST. JOHNSBURY
Dale Downing, 53, of Newbury, was taken into custody May 13 and charged with suspicion of driving under the influence after the vehicle he was operating crashed after striking a deer that entered the roadway, while he was driving north near the intersection of Old Route 5. Downing was processed at the Bradford Outpost and issued a citation to appear June 2 in Orange Superior Court.
——-
On May 12, police responded to a motor vehicle crash on Memorial Drive just north of Mount Pisgah Road in St. Johnsbury. Police say a vehicle driven by Logan Sawyer, 22, of St. Johnsbury, turned off of Mt. Pisgah Road and traveled north on Memorial Drive. Another vehicle driven by Steven Chapin Jr., 26, of Berlin, Vt., also turned from Mt. Pisgah Road to Memorial Drive, traveling north behind Sawyer. A short distance later, police say Sawyer’s vehicle began to slow down rapidly and Chapin’s vehicle ran into the back of Sawyer’s. Police said Chapin was at fault for following too closely. This investigation is still pending, and anyone with information may contact Sgt. Lyle Decker at (802) 748-3111.
——-
On April 10, troopers were notified of check fraud in East Burke. Investigation revealed that on April 9, Maria McGowan, 25, of Mendon Vt., attempted to deposit a check belonging to Stephen McGowan, 56, of East Burke. On May 14, Maria was cited into Caledonia Superior Court, where on July 12 she’ll answer the charge of false pretenses.
——-
On April 17 troopers responded to a possible family fight on Memorial Drive in Lyndon. While at the scene, Casey Durfee, 31, of Lyndon, gave false information to police which interrupted the investigation. Durfee was charged for this violation and cited to appear July 12 in Caledonia County Court on the allegation of false information to police.
——-
VSP St. Johnsbury received an April 6 report of a restraining order violation. Investigation revealed that Jeffrey Brown, 41, text-messaged a person who had an active restraining order on him while he was incarcerated at Northeast Regional Correctional Facility in St. Johnsbury. Brown was charged for the violation and was originally set to appear May 24 in Caledonia County Court. The court date has now been pushed back and to be determined.
——-
Responding on March 31 to a report of a theft at the Orange Rind Restaurant in Burke, investigation revealed that an employee stole approximately $300 cash from the register after the restaurant closed on March 27. This employee was identified as Maria McGowan, 25, of Burke, who was caught by video surveillance. She was later located, charged for the theft and cited to appear June 28 in Caledonia County Court.
HARDWICK POLICE
Alicia Keene, 41, of Hardwick, was arrested May 16 on an outstanding warrant out of Windsor County and lodged at Northeast Regional Correctional Center.
——-
David Herring, 37, of Marshfield was cited to appear June 28 in Caledonia County Court to answer to charges of disclosure of indecent material to a minor, and disclosure of sexually explicit images without consent after repolice responded May 11 to a call of revenge porn.
VSP — DERBY
As a result of an April 8 traffic stop on Rt. 100 in Lowell, Preston Ashley, 23, of Cambridge was arrested for suspicion of DUI. He was later released with a citation to appear in Orleans County Court on the charge of DUI#1.
—
Police are investigating a May 18 two-vehicle accident that occurred on I-91 north in Newport.
DATE/TIME: May 18, 2021 / 1117 hours
STREET: Interstate 91 N
TOWN: Newport
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Exit 27 Off Ramp
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: 170
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Jody Cleveland
AGE: 70
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barton, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2019
VEHICLE MAKE: Ford
VEHICLE MODEL: Escape
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Major Disabling Damage
INJURIES: Suspected Minor
HOSPITAL: North Country Hospital
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Jenna Myers
AGE: 31
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Somerville, MA
VEHICLE YEAR: 2009
VEHICLE MAKE: Hyundai
VEHICLE MODEL: Santa Fe
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Minor
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: n/a
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On May 18, 2021 at approximately 1117 hours, The Vermont State Police responded to a two-car crash on Interstate 91 North at Exit 27. Vehicle 1 was identified as a gray 2019 Ford Focus operated by Jody Cleveland, 70, of Barton, VT. Vehicle 2 was identified as a blue 2009 Hyundai Santa Fe operated by Jenna Myers, 31, of Somerville, MA. Cleveland was traveling in the left-hand passing lane and tried to exit the interstate at exit 27. She sideswiped Myers who was traveling in the right-hand travel lane. Cleveland partially left the roadway and came to rest in the center of the off ramp. She was transported to North Country Hospital by Newport EMS for suspected minor injuries. Myers sustained no injuries. The crash is under investigation.
VSP — MIDDLESEX
State police were notified on March 5 of a report of a criminal threatening case that allegedly occurred over Facebook. Investigation showed messages between Kevin Croteau, 26, of Barton, and Matthew Adams, 30, of East Montpelier, which led to the level of criminal threatening. Croteau was issued a citation for criminal threatening and was scheduled to appear on April 22 in Washington County Criminal Division.
