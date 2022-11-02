Police Logs
ST. JOHNSBURY POLICE

In the span of about one hour on Sept. 7, Carlos Perez, 31, and Natasha Long, 33, both of St. Johnsbury, were cited for two charges of unlawful trespass. The first citation came for their alleged trespass at the St. Johnsbury Welcome Center. The second one reportedly happened at Passumpsic Bank. They are scheduled for arraignment on Jan. 23.

