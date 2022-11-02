Police Logs

In the span of about one hour on Sept. 7, Carlos Perez, 31, and Natasha Long, 33, both of St. Johnsbury, were cited for two charges of unlawful trespass. The first citation came for their alleged trespass at the St. Johnsbury Welcome Center. The second one reportedly happened at Passumpsic Bank. They are scheduled for arraignment on Jan. 23.
——-
Police responded to Fairbanks Inn on Tuesday after it was reported that a woman there had struck a child in the face. Asia Goldsmith, 31, of St. Johnsbury, was charged with domestic assault and cruelty to a child. She is accused of hitting an 11-year-old in the face, causing a bloody nose. She was scheduled for arraignment on Wednesday at Caledonia Superior Court.
STATE POLICE — ST. JOHNSBURY
Driver distraction was noted as a cause of a car crash on I91 Wednesday morning. Susan Dugan, 80, of St. Johnsbury, said she had taken her eyes off the road while driving south on I91 in Barnet to deal with her dog. The 2007 Lexus RX400 drifted off the road and into a guardrail. “The wire guardrail did its job and kept Dugan’s vehicle from going down a steep embankment,” noted Trooper Jason Haley. Dugan was wearing a seat belt and no injuries were reported. The Lexus sustained moderate damage, according to the police report.
The Facebook Papers project represents a unique collaboration among 17 American news organizations, including The Associated Press. Journalists from a variety of newsrooms, large and small, worked together to gain access to thousands of pages of internal company documents obtained by Frances…
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.