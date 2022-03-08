Police Logs

ST. JOHNSBURY POLICE
A set of car keys was found March 5 on Railroad St. The owner may claim after properly identifying them.
—-
Jada Morse, 21, of St. Johnsbury was taken into custody on March 6, and charged with driving with a criminally suspended license.
—-
Rachel Stanzione, 40, of St. Johnsbury was charged on March 3 with driver’s license suspended, identity theft, false information to a law enforcement officer, and violation of conditions of release.
—-
Jonathan Stuart, 24, of St. Johnsbury was charged with stalking (misdemeanor) on March 7 and cited to answer the charge May 23 in Caledonia Superior Court.
—-
Michael John, 27, of St. Johnsbury was charged on March 8 with DLS (driver’s license suspended) after a 2:15 a.m. traffic stop on Winter St.
VSP — ST. JOHNSBURY
Harold Hallock Sr., 51, of East Ryegate was charged on March 5 with domestic assault, interference with access to emergency services, crime committed in the presence of a child, and violation of conditions of release. Lodged at Northeast Regional Correctional Facility, he was cited to appear on March 7 in Caledonia Criminal Court.
—-
Tyge Searl, 38, homeless, was cited to appear March 28 in Caledonia Superior Court, Criminal Division on charges of DLS, and violation of conditions of release following a Feb. 9 traffic stop on Rt. 5 in Lyndon.
—-
Maryah Allen, 20, of Concord was cited to appear April 11 in Caledonia County Court to answer a charge of sexual assault that was called into police Oct. 27, 2021, from 401 Western Ave. Also from Oct. 27, 2021, at 401 Western Ave., Tylynn Langmaid, 37, of Lyndonville was cited to answer the charge of false information to a law enforcement officer, and aiding in the commission of the felony.
—-
No injuries were reported as a result of a two-vehicle crash on March 6 on Sam St. in Lyndonville. A vehicle operated by Joel Webster, 36, of Lyndonville, going south on Lily Pond Rd. near Sam St., slid off the roadway, hitting a telephone pole and a parked Toyota Tacoma belonging to Herbert Reed, 68, also of Lyndonville. There were no injuries and Webster’s vehicle was towed due to disabling damage. Reed’s vehicle had passenger-side rear panel damage.
VSP — DERBY
No injuries were reported at a March 5 single-vehicle accident in which a 2013 Jeep Wrangler operated by Timothy Graham, 70, of Island Pond went off Rt. 111 in Derby. The vehicle had minor damage.
—-
A two-vehicle accident on March 7 at the intersection of Rt. 242 and Cross Rd. in Jay caused front-end damage to both vehicles. Police determined that Jasmin Dizdarevic, 28, of Milton was disregarded traffic signals, drove through a stop sign, and crashed into the front end of a vehicle operated by Benjamin Burritt, 37, of Westfield. Both motorists were transported to North Country Hospital for minor injuries.
