NHSP — TROOP F
Kristen Sellers, 31, of Whitefield, was arrested March 2 at Walmart at 615 Meadow St. in Littleton for willful concealment.
Nicholas Peterson, 28, and Victoria Mallett, both of Bath, were arrested March 2 at 163 Pettyboro Rd. in Bath. Peterson was charged with criminal trespass and resisting arrest, and Mallett with resisting arrest and obstructing the administration of government.
Chyanne McKearney, 23, of North Stratford, was arrested Feb. 24 at 60 Hollow Rd. in Stratford on two counts of domestic violence simple assault.
Kelsey Tuck, 24, of Groveton, was arrested Feb. 22 at 12 Melcher Court Apt. 10 on a warrant.
Alan George, 62, of Jefferson, was taken into protective custody for alcohol intoxication on Feb. 14 at 789 Meadows Rd.
Sheldon McGreavy, 28, of Twin Mountain, was arrested Feb. 13 at 263 Lafayette Dr. in Franconia for domestic violence simple assault.
Todd Dovholuk, 42, of Littleton, was arrested Feb. 12 at 1680 Monroe Rd. in Littleton for criminal mischief, receiving more than $1,500 in stolen property, and theft by unauthorized taking.
